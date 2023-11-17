The University Area Commission will recommend a proposal by the owners of Ethyl & Tank and Midway to city council, bringing students even more “block.”

The owner of the bars, A&R Creative Group, had its proposal for an indoor event space connecting Midway on High and Ethyl & Tank approved by the commission by an 11-5 vote Wednesday. Located at the corner of 13th Avenue and North High Street, the proposed space would feature a 2,330-square-foot rooftop patio to “provide adequate outdoor space for the customers” and be built over the parking lot — named “The Block” — between both buildings.

The proposed additions will reduce outdoor crowding issues, mitigate noise and cater to the increasing demands from students, faculty, guests and community partners to gather and celebrate with each other, according to the zoning application.

However, when David Hodge, a lawyer representing A&R Creative Group, presented the design, commissioners had concerns with the proposed space.

Stephen Waldron, a commissioner for the southwest district, feared the new space would only exacerbate issues with noise around Midway.

“Every other month we get noise complaints from Midway, so we’re talking about increasing the capacity so they can make more noise?” Waldron said.

Other commissioners shared similar concerns, saying they have heard noise from the bars as far as Clintonville. Hodge said these concerns cannot be true.

“The noise consultants have said it, and the environmental consultants have said it: the notion that there is noise from Midway being heard in Clintonville is poppycock. It’s not true. It’s wrong.” Hodge said.

Still, the new space will use materials to mitigate noise including a fabric roof and vinyl curtain. These will also “highlight the independent, diverse and authentic flavor of small businesses in the campus area,” according to the zoning application.

Other concerns were with parking variances, as the new space would not include any new car or bike parking. Jillian Dyer, a commissioner for the northeast district, said this would create safety issues.

“Reducing the car parking for businesses doesn’t actually reduce the number of people who are going to be driving whether or not they’re drunk,” Dyer said. “It’s just going to push them into neighborhoods providing access for other means of transportation that could reduce driving.”

In response, Hodge noted that there are several spaces for parking nearby, including the Union and Gateway garages.

Although more approval is required before the project can break ground, Hodge said A&R Creative Group hopes to start construction by the spring or summer of 2024. He said he estimates the build would take nine months.