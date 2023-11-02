The 2024-25 Ohio State football schedule was announced Thursday in a release by the athletic department.
With next season being the first following recent Big Ten Conference expansion, adding Oregon, Washington, USC and UCLA, 2024-25 will feature one game against a west side opponent.
A tentative schedule was released in June with many of the same opponents, however, Oregon and Washington were added on Aug. 2, requiring changes.
Additionally, the schedule will be 14 weeks instead of 13 and includes two bye weeks.
The full 2024-25 schedule is as follows:
Aug. 31 – Southern Mississippi
Sept. 7 – Western Michigan
Sept. 14 – Bye week
Sept. 21 – Marshall
Sept. 28 – at Michigan State
Oct. 5 – Iowa
Oct. 12 – at Oregon
Oct. 19 – Bye week
Oct. 26 – Nebraska
Nov. 2 – at Penn State
Nov. 9 – Purdue
Nov. 16 – at Northwestern
Nov. 23 – Indiana
Nov. 30 – Michigan
Times will be announced at a later date.