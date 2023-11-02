The 2024-25 Ohio State football schedule was announced Thursday in a release by the athletic department.

With next season being the first following recent Big Ten Conference expansion, adding Oregon, Washington, USC and UCLA, 2024-25 will feature one game against a west side opponent.

A tentative schedule was released in June with many of the same opponents, however, Oregon and Washington were added on Aug. 2, requiring changes.

Additionally, the schedule will be 14 weeks instead of 13 and includes two bye weeks.

The full 2024-25 schedule is as follows:

Aug. 31 – Southern Mississippi

Sept. 7 – Western Michigan

Sept. 14 – Bye week

Sept. 21 – Marshall

Sept. 28 – at Michigan State

Oct. 5 – Iowa

Oct. 12 – at Oregon

Oct. 19 – Bye week

Oct. 26 – Nebraska

Nov. 2 – at Penn State

Nov. 9 – Purdue

Nov. 16 – at Northwestern

Nov. 23 – Indiana

Nov. 30 – Michigan

Times will be announced at a later date.