Ohio State has altered its football schedule for the 2024 season, changing its opening game opponent to Akron.

The Buckeyes were originally scheduled to play Southern Mississippi on Aug. 31, 2024, but both schools mutually agreed to cancel the game to modify their respective schedules.

The matchup against the Zips will be the 10th all-time meeting between the in-state foes, with Ohio State winning 59-7 in the most recent matchup on Sept. 25, 2021.

The Buckeyes lead the all-time series 8-1.

Per the current scheduling plans, Ohio State is slated to take on an in-state opponent for nonconference play in each of the next four seasons, with Akron next season, Ohio University in 2025, Kent State in 2026 and Bowling Green in 2027.