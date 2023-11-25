Amid a sea of blue and yellow, the No. 2 Buckeyes drowned against a rolling Michigan Wolverines wave Saturday afternoon at Michigan Stadium..

The interception of junior quarterback Kyle McCord on the game’s final drive meant the Buckeyes’ (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) came up just short, with a final score of 30-24 against No. 3 Michigan (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten), their third consecutive loss to the Wolverines.

A first-quarter interception from McCord led to a Michigan touchdown, along with limited offense through the air resulted in the Buckeyes being down 14-10 entering the halftime locker room.

Ohio State managed to tie the game at 17 apiece after a nine-play frive that resulted in a 3-yard touchdown run by junior running back TreVeyon Henderson at 5:35 of the third quarter.

The touchdown was Henderson’s first of the game and 11th of the season.

The Wolverines, however, quickly responded, motivated it seemed by the loss of All-American senior offensive lineman Zak Zinter, who had to be carted off the field with a debilitating leg injury.

After play resumed, Michigan answered with a seven-play, 75-yard drive that put them back in front 24-17, as senior running back Blake Corum rushed into the endzone, breaking tackles along the way.

The Wolverines extended their lead in the fourth with a trick play on a 34-yard pass from junior running back Donovan Edwards, which resulted in a James Turner 38-yard field goal to make it 27-17.



On the following drive, McCord found junior wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. for a 14-yard score, cutting the Wolverines’ lead to three points with 8:05 remaining.

Michigan, however, drove the field for another field goal, this one 37 yards, and its ability to milk the clock for more than five minutes left Ohio State just a minute for its rally, with no timeouts remaining.

McCord led the Buckeyes to the 47-yard line, but a pass to Harrison was intercepted by junior defensive back Rod Moore with 25 seconds left, sealing Ohio State’s fate.

McCord finished the game with 271 passing yards, going 18-of-30 with two interceptions.

Heisman candidate, Harrison, hauled in 118 yards and scored one touchdown, but it wasn’t enough as he likely played his final regular season game for Ohio State.

Michigan will look to capture its third consecutive Big Ten Championship as it faces Iowa (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) Dec. 2, while the Buckeyes will until Dec. 3 to see what their future holds.