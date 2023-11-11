The No. 1 Buckeyes will be without some of their top defensive players Saturday night against Michigan State at Ohio Stadium.

Headlined by graduate linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, who left the game against Rutgers late in the fourth quarter with an arm injury. He and two other key secondary players will be out against the Spartans, along with a questionable Cam Martinez.

Questionable

S Cam Martinez

Out

LB Tommy Eichenberg

WR Kyion Grayes

TE Zak Herbstreit

DL Jason Moore

S Josh Proctor

S Lathan Ransom

TE Joe Royer

DL Will Smith Jr.

WR Reis Stocksdale

LB Kourt Williams II

RB Miyan Williams