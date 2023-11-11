""

Graduate linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) shouts to the crowd after making an open field tackle during No. 6 Ohio State’s 63-10 win over Western Kentucky Saturday. Credit: Caleb Blake | Photo Editor

The No. 1 Buckeyes will be without some of their top defensive players Saturday night against Michigan State at Ohio Stadium.

Headlined by graduate linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, who left the game against Rutgers late in the fourth quarter with an arm injury. He and two other key secondary players will be out against the Spartans, along with a questionable Cam Martinez. 

Questionable 

S Cam Martinez 

Out 

LB Tommy Eichenberg

WR Kyion Grayes

TE Zak Herbstreit 

DL Jason Moore 

S Josh Proctor 

S Lathan Ransom 

TE Joe Royer 

DL Will Smith Jr. 

WR Reis Stocksdale 

LB Kourt Williams II 

RB Miyan Williams