The No. 1 Buckeyes will be without some of their top defensive players Saturday night against Michigan State at Ohio Stadium.
Headlined by graduate linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, who left the game against Rutgers late in the fourth quarter with an arm injury. He and two other key secondary players will be out against the Spartans, along with a questionable Cam Martinez.
Questionable
S Cam Martinez
Out
LB Tommy Eichenberg
WR Kyion Grayes
TE Zak Herbstreit
DL Jason Moore
S Josh Proctor
S Lathan Ransom
TE Joe Royer
DL Will Smith Jr.
WR Reis Stocksdale
LB Kourt Williams II
RB Miyan Williams