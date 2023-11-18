The Buckeyes will be missing a key defensive player and may be without another during their senior day game against Minnesota Saturday.

According to a release from the Ohio State Department of Athletics, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg is listed as questionable, while his backfield counterpart Lathan Ransom will be out.

Graduate Eichenberg sustained an undisclosed injury during the fourth quarter against Rutgers Nov. 4 and didn’t participate in the Buckeyes’ following game against Michigan State.

Ransom has been sidelined since injuring his left leg against Wisconsin Oct. 28. In a press conference on Tuesday, Day said the safety might be able to return but would certainly miss several more weeks.

Junior defensive tackle Michael Hall is also making his first appearance on the injury report for the first time this season.

Questionable:

QB Devin Brown

LB Tommy Eichenberg

Out:

WR Kyion Grayes

DT Michael Hall Jr.

S Cam Martinez

DL Jason Moore

S Lathan Ransom

DL Will Smith Jr.