Imagine this: a Wolverine and a Buckeye come together to form a college football show.

Welcome to “Red Corner Blue Corner.”

Co-hosted by former Ohio State linebacker Joshua Perry, 2012-15, and former Michigan tight end Jake Butt, 2013-17, fans of The Game and others alike can find camaraderie in their rivalry-friendly show in its inaugural season.

Stadium, an interactive platform that produces a multitude of sport-based shows, was looking to add a Big Ten football show, Perry said, which was right in his wheelhouse. Nothing makes it more interesting than adding a Wolverine into the mix.

“We had been marinating on it for a little while,” Perry said. “It was trying to find the balance of what we were going to do personality-wise if Jake was even a possibility, which I’m glad he was.”

Both hailing from Central Ohio, Perry and Butt always knew of each other. Their mutual awareness escalated when the pair became rivals lining up against one another at the college level.

Perry said they’ve always had an admiration for each other, but their friendship blossomed after both of their NFL careers were cut short due to injury and they entered the world of sports media — their paths crossing on the way to “Red Corner Blue Corner.”

“We weren’t like ‘boys’ in high school or anything. So it was always in a friendly rivalry, I guess. We had respect for one another, but we also wanted to kick each other’s behind once we – once I — was done playing ball,” Perry said. “I was fortunate that we were able to work together for a year crossing over at Big Ten Network. Now we get to work together again at Stadium.”

When Butt was approached to do the show, he said there was one main factor in his decision: Perry.

Butt said their chemistry was something almost magical.

“Immediately, I was like, OK, this is good,’” Butt said. “The way Joshua sees the game, the way he speaks, the way he can lead a conversation. It was just instant, kind of like magic it felt like.”

Perry said their goal was to launch the show in time for 2023 Big Ten Conference play, which came to fruition Sept. 25 when episode one aired.

“It’s been great,” Butt said. “It’s been just about as expected. It’s never easy starting a new show from scratch. Like there’s some little wrinkles you have to work out. But we were both willing to come in early, like we did a couple mock shows, we tested some of our software and kind of got a lot of that done ahead of time. And it’s been phenomenal.”

Four days a week, Perry and Butt take a seat in their “armchair” inside their “college dorm” set. Perry said he and Butt are able to speak more freely and express some of their alumni pride on the show.

The pair can wear hoodies and get loose, and hope to bring in some of their Ohio State and Michigan memorabilia to decorate with.

“It’s casual, and there’s no sponsor reads and it’s not like super buttoned up,” Perry said. “I think it’s great because it’s allowed me to stretch my legs in a very different way in the space. And I think I get to show a different side of my personality during the show like this.”

Compared to Perry’s NBC studio analyst job and Butt’s role with Big Ten Network, “Red Corner Blue Corner” is interactive and “looser,” Butt said.

Every show has a chat where fans can chime in and share their opinions. Similarly, Perry and Butt can pose questions in which fans answer.

“It’s similar to a podcast except it’s on TV so everyone can watch it, right?” Butt said. “So that’s what’s cool is — is if a fan wants to participate, basically they’re on TV, and we get to help steer that guide.”

Perry said he makes a comment every day that fans disagree with — and that’s the idea.

“Hey, you know, Mr.Buckeye614 says that ‘Jake Butt doesn’t know what he’s talking about. And Joshua Perry’s right about this topic,’ and it’s, ‘WolverineMan says Joshua Perry couldn’t spell football,’” Perry said. “These are the things that people are saying at home, and now we can bring it into the show and add that flavor.”

Butt said he’s seen support from Ohio State fans toward Michigan and vice versa in the interactive chat.

“What was beautiful is Ohio State fans would say, ‘Wow, Jake, like you know, for a Michigan guy I really appreciate his opinion,” Butt said. “And for Joshua, say, you know, ‘For an Ohio State guy, he’s really good.”

Perry and Butt said they’re proud to be graduates and alumni of their respective schools and football programs. For Butt, he said he was drawn to be a part of Michigan’s history as a recruit and wears the maize and blue with pride today.

On Perry’s side, he said he wants to be the next Kirk Herbstreit and carry on the Buckeye legacy through the media industry for years to come.

“There’s part of me now that attaches to this like it’s like I’m a player still, and so to see people who appreciate the work that I put in is awesome,” Perry said. “To represent a brand as big as Ohio State and as proud as Ohio State, I think is awesome, as well.”

“Red Corner Blue Corner” will run through the College Football Playoff National Championship Jan. 8, 2024, and after that, Perry said he hopes they can continue “rockin’ and rollin’” into a second season.