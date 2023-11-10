University of Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh is suspended for the rest of the 2023-24 regular season, according to a statement released by the Big Ten Friday.

“As a penalty imposed on the institution, the University football team must compete without its Head Football Coach for the game remaining in the 2023 regular-season, effective immediately,” the release said.

Harbaugh’s penalty is due to the University of Michigan’s violation of “conducting impermissible, in-person scouting operation over multiple years, resulting in an unfair competitive advantage that compromised the integrity of competition,” or the Big Ten’s Sportsmanship Policy, according to the release.

On Tuesday, Michigan shared a document with the Big Ten accusing Purdue, Rutgers and Ohio State of being involved in sharing the Wolverine’s signals ahead of the 2022 Big Ten Championship game.

Head coach Ryan Day denied any involvement Wednesday when asked by the media.

Harbaugh will miss games against No. 10 Penn State Saturday, Maryland Nov. 18 and No. 1 Ohio State Nov. 25.