The No.6 Ohio State football team continued to roll in Big Ten awards, the conference announced Wednesday.

Marvin Harrison Jr. won the Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year, becoming the first Ohio State receiver to receive the honor.

Harrison, who also became the first Buckeye to win the Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year in 2022, earned the award again for a second time.

Harrison finished the 2023-24 regular season with 67 receptions, 1,211 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. The junior averaged 18.1 yards per catch, the highest average among receivers in the Big Ten.

His counterpart, senior tight end Cade Stover, wasn’t too far behind, finishing second among Buckeye receivers in receiving yards and receptions.

Stover’s productivity led him to earn the Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year, becoming the first Ohio State player to receive the award since it began in 2011. One of his biggest feats this season was reaching over 1,000 career receiving yards in Ohio State’s game versus Michigan State.

He finished the season with 41 receptions, 576 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Five Buckeyes finished with First-Team All-Big Ten, while one brought in second-team.

First-Team All-Big Ten:

WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

RB TreVeyon Henderson

OG Donovan Jackson

TE Cade Stover (media team only)

OT Josh Fryar (media team only)

Second-Team All-Big Ten:

OG Matthew Jones