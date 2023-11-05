“We found a way to win.”

That’s what junior quarterback Kyle McCord said following Ohio State’s 35-16 win over Rutgers Saturday.

Maybe the “way” was the defense. Maybe it was TreVeyon Henderson rushing for a second-consecutive 200-yard game. Maybe it was the return of Emeka Egbuka after a three-game injury hiatus, or — maybe — it was Marvin Harrison Jr.’s 25-yard, record-breaking game.

“I just try to do my part,” Harrison said postgame.

In the first half, Harrison, who averaged 111 yards coming into the matchup, had just two receptions for 19 yards on five targets.

One McCord pass intended for Harrison was intercepted by Rutgers senior linebacker Mohamed Toure, while the others were cover two and heavily defended.

“It’s all part of the game being a receiver,” Harrison said. “It’s something you can’t really think about too much. When the ball comes your way, makes the plays.”

For Harrison, 19 first-half yards were more than enough for him to pass Santonio Holmes and become ninth in Ohio State history in receiving yards with 2,316.

That was just one ladder he climbed in the afternoon.

Facing a first-half offensive slump — down 9-7 — McCord, Harrison and the Buckeyes put up just 80 passing yards on the No. 2 passing defense in the nation.

Henderson, who totaled 208 yards, helped shoulder the load and get the ball moving down the field, however, the Buckeyes couldn’t convert a third down on five tries, making it tough to capitalize in the end zone.

“We’re moving it, we’re moving it, we’re moving it, and then something happens that throws us off schedule and puts us behind the chains,” McCord said.

The second half brought out the best in the offense, starting in the third quarter with a pick six by junior cornerback Jordan Hancock, who put the Buckeyes on top 14-9.

Harrison said plays like that provide a “spark.”

“It definitely expands the cushion there a little bit and helps us get back on track on offense and gives the whole team momentum,” Harrison said.

Every Buckeye drive following Hancock’s defensive score resulted in a touchdown, including two McCord-Harrison connections.

At the 12:02 mark of the fourth quarter — Ohio State leading 21-16 — McCord found Harrison for a 4-yard touchdown catch and his third reception of the game.

Ten minutes later, fans saw double.

McCord threw a 2-yard lob to Harrison at the edge of the end zone to give the Buckeyes a 35-16 lead. That was Harrison’s fourth reception and second touchdown, but most importantly, it tied him with Santonio Holmes for 10th in Ohio State career receptions, 140, and tied him with Cris Carter for fourth in career touchdowns, 27.

“[It’s] thanks to the confidence the coaches have in me to make the play, especially on third down,” Harrison said.

Egbuka, the junior receiver, contributed with 29 yards of his own on four receptions and has catches in 20 consecutive games.

Harrison is one 100-yard game away from tying David Boston for the most in school history with 14.