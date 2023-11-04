Zero passing yards.

For 14 minutes and nine seconds, that’s how many Rutgers had. That was up until the last 51 seconds of the second quarter.

Within that time frame, the Rutgers offense, led by junior quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, hauled in 42 yards on three plays, including a 16-yard catch from senior wide receiver Christian Dremel.

Two 13-yard catches from seniors wide receiver JaQuae Jackson and tight end Johnny Langan put the Scarlet Knights in the red zone for their third straight time.

Luckily for Buckeye fans, the defense came up big once again.

With 13 seconds remaining, the unit led by graduate safety Josh Proctor and junior cornerback Jordan Hancock held Rutgers to its third straight field goal.

Despite being down by two points, head coach Ryan Day said that his defense was playing “great” during his halftime interview.

Here are key defensive performances to highlight in the Buckeyes’ 35-16 victory against Rutgers Saturday at SHI Stadium.

CB Jordan Hancock:

Hancock tied his career high last week against Wisconsin with four solo tackles.

However, he likely made the biggest play of the game on Saturday.

Rutgers opened up the third on a six-minute drive, which included two penalties, totaling 22 yards against Ohio State.

The Scarlet Knights, who led by two, looked to be in prime position. Just inches away from the red zone, Wimsatt looked to his back Kyle Monangai.

Instead, it went in the hands of Hancock and into the end zone for a 93-yard pick six.

The play happened at Ohio State’s 7-yard line and became the game’s turning point, according to CBS analyst Ross Tucker.

The interception was also the Buckeye’s third pick six of the season. Hancock finished with four total tackles, including two solo and an interception.

S Josh Proctor:

Proctor has been playing his best football this year.

It makes sense, as the graduate said he’s the ”best version of himself” earlier this season.

Although Proctor missed most of the second half against Rutgers, his presence was felt from the line of scrimmage all the way to the backfield.

Proctor finished with two total tackles, a tackle for loss, and a pass breakup, which became the “turning point” of the game.

A pass up the middle to Monangai was broken up after Proctor laid a heavy hit on the back, resulting in Hancock’s pick six.

Proctor exited the game after the play but was later spotted standing on the sidelines after being evaluated for an upper-body injury.

The Buckeyes will look to have the safety back next weekend against Michigan State.

True freshmen: CB Jermaine Mathews Jr. & S Malik Hartford

Being a freshman is tough.

Being a freshman starting in a close Ohio State football game is even tougher. However, freshman Jermaine Mathews. Jr. and safety Malik Hartford answered the call.

Mathews, who started cornerback for the injured Denzel Burke, wasn’t called upon that often throughout the broadcast.

However, that was good, as the true freshman was again thrust into the corner position.

In his second start, Mathews totaled three tackles, including a solo tackle.

Another freshman played big in safety Malik Hartford. Hartford entered the game early in the third quarter after Proctor exited with an apparent upper-body injury.

He held up strong in his absence, including a timely pass breakup in the fourth quarter on third down deep in Ohio State territory.

Hartford finished with one tackle and a pass breakup.

Honorable mentions

Senior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg led the pack with 12 total tackles. The player, often referred to by defensive coordinator Jim Knowles as the “quarterback of the defense,” exited the game while holding his arm late in the fourth quarter.

Senior linebacker Cody Simon quietly had one of his best games. The Ohio State Scholar-Athlete registered nine total tackles in his return to his home state of New Jersey.

Sophomore Sonny Styles moved over to strong safety after senior Lathan Ransom was ruled out after suffering an undisclosed injury last week against Wisconsin. Styles forced a Wimsatt fumble late in the fourth quarter, which the Scarlet Knights recovered.

A few other names include J.T. Tuimoloau — seven tackles — Tyleik Williams — five tackles — and Ty Hamilton —one sack.

Hamilton’s sack was the Buckeye’s only sack of the game.