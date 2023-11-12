Fifteen minutes and two seconds.

Three touchdowns.

Two Ohio State records.

Marvin Harrison Jr.

“This year I’m showcasing more of my ability,” Harrison said. “I can do many things on the field, so like you said, credit to coach Day. He’s done a tremendous job getting me the ball.”

The Buckeyes were off to a quick start in their 38-3 win over Michigan State with three first downs, courtesy of TreVeyon Henderson, Xavier Johnson and Emeka Egbuka.

With 11:20 on the first-quarter clock and a score of zero apiece, junior quarterback Kyle McCord faked a handoff to Henderson before reversing it to Harrison, who, after zigzagging for 19 yards, turned it around for six.

Touchdown No. 1 for Harrison — this was his first touch of the game and first-ever rushing touchdown.

“We’ve called that play I think three times in my career so far and it came up short the other two times and I finally got in the end zone,” Harrison said.

Four minutes and 24 seconds later, Harrison beat his man down the stretch in perfect timing for McCord to drop a 24-yard dime in his hands, one foot in bounds, and the Buckeyes led 14-0.

Touchdown No. 2 for Harrison — this was his first reception of the game.

Two seconds and a single play into the second quarter, fans saw triple.

McCord found Harrison for the quarterback’s second and Harrison’s third score of the night. The junior wide receiver made up all of Ohio State’s 21-0 lead over Michigan State.

“I can’t really quantify it, you know, how impactful he is to this offense,” McCord said. “If it’s [the Heisman] truly an award that goes to the best player he has to be right there in contention.”

When halftime came around, Harrison had six receptions, 92 receiving yards and all three of his touchdowns, tying his career high for the fourth time. Harrison has scored three times in contests against Utah in 2021, and Arkansas State and Michigan State in 2022.

One big play in the third quarter was all it took for Harrison to mark his name in Ohio State receiving history — a 57-yard reception from McCord with 13:12 on the clock.

Harrison sat on the sideline after a single Buckeye drive in the second half, leaving an opportunity for young players to influence the game, but not before he could climb higher in the record books.

His third-quarter connection with McCord allowed Harrison to tie David Boston for first all-time in Ohio State history for 100-yard receiving games with 14.

Additionally, he is now the one and only Buckeye receiver to record two 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Harrison caught for 1,263 yards over his 2022 campaign and has now notched 1,063 in ten games this season.

“That’s crazy. All praise and glory to God,” Harrison said. “To be the first ever to do something in Ohio State history, especially as a receiver, you know how many great receivers come through this place and that means a lot. I’m just super blessed.”

On the night, Harrison had seven receptions and 168 total yards — all of this on top of his three touchdowns — which tied him with Devin Smith for third in Ohio State history at 30.

Harrison, however, said the job is not done.

“I just want to beat the team up north and to go to the Big Ten Championship, and I’ve kind of been saying that all year, so those are the two goals I’ve had before the season even started,” Harrison said. “There’s a lot of football left to be played and I’m just trying to do my best to help the team win.”

He didn’t finish there.

Harrison passed Garrett Wilson and Parris Campbell (143) and Corey Brown (145) to become No. 7 in Ohio State history with 147 career-pass receptions.

Seven is the lucky number. Saturday’s game gave him 2,465 career-receiving yards, passing K.J. Hill, who had 2,332.

As a result of his record-breaking game, there was much discussion of him being in Heisman contention. Harrison said that means so little to him right now and he is focused on winning November.

“Whatever happens in December, happens in December, but right now I’m just focused on the corrections we need to make on this game and moving on to Minnesota,” Harrison said.