The Buckeyes are eight days away from their rival matchup against Michigan.

However, two familiar faces on their opponent’s sideline won’t be in attendance.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh has agreed to the Big Ten’s three-game suspension, according to a press release from the University of Michigan Thursday.

Less than a week after filing a temporary restraining order against the conference in hopes of blocking its suspension amid a sign-stealing investigation, Harbaugh and the university have ceased fire.

“This morning, the University, Coach, Harbaugh, and the Big Ten resolved their pending litigation,” the release said. “The Conference agreed to close it’s investigation, and the University and Coach Harbaugh agreed to accept the three-game suspension. Coach Harbaugh, with the University’s support, decided to accept this sanction to return the focus to our student-athletes and their performance on the field.”

Along with Harbaugh serving his three-game suspension, one of the other Michigan coaches has been let go, permanently.

Linebacker and special teams coach Chris Partridge has been fired, according to a statement released from the University of Michigan Friday morning.

“Effective today, Chris Partridge has been relieved of his duties as a member of the Michigan Football Staff. Rick Minter will serve as the team’s linebacker coach,” the release said.

The firing comes just a week after No. 3 Michigan’s 24-15 victory against No. 12 Penn State.

Partridge joined the Wolverines program in January 2015 and spent five seasons as a member of the coaching staff, including serving as the program’s director of player personnel and special team coordinator.

After spending some time at The University of Mississippi, he returned to Michigan in his second tenure, this time as the linebackers coach.

Following the announcement of Harbaugh’s acceptance of his suspension, the Big Ten Conference came out with its own statement.

In the release, the conference acknowledged its obligation to uphold the morality of its member schools and said it will continue to work “cooperatively” with the University and the NCAA during this process.

“The Big Ten Conference’s commitment to student-athletes, sportsmanship and the Commissioner’s duty to protect the integrity of competition will never waver. Today’s decision by the University of Michigan to withdraw its legal challenge against the Conference’s November 10th Notice of Disciplinary Action is indicative of the high standards and values that the Conference and the University seek to uphold,” the release said.

In addition, the statement also noted that the Big Ten isn’t privy to any details or knowledge regarding Harbaugh’s participation in the allegations.

Still, it will continue to investigate this matter with the parties involved.

“The Conference has confirmed that it is not aware of any information suggesting Coach Harbaugh’s involvement in the allegations,” the Michigan press release stated. “The University continues to cooperate fully with the NCAA’s investigation.”