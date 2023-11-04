Rutgers’ best-ever game against Ohio State left the Buckeyes speechless, almost.

Despite trading scores in the second half, No. 1 Ohio State (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) remained unbeaten on the season and against Rutgers Saturday at SHI Stadium in New Brunswick, New Jersey, in its 35-16 win.

For the first time in the matchup’s 10-year history, the Scarlet Knights were in the game, as the previous smallest margin of victory by the Buckeyes was 22 and they averaged 51.8 points per game.

After a Buckeye three-and-out to begin the game, Ohio State’s defense returned the favor by holding Rutgers to its own. A muffed Scarlet Knights punt put the Buckeyes on their own 46-yard line.

During Ohio State’s second possession, its good field position set junior quarterback Kyle McCord up for a 14-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Gee Scott Jr. – his first score of the season.

Both with back-to-back punts, again, Rutgers defense sacked McCord for a 9-yard loss on first down. Ohio State could not convert the long yardage, resulting in a 7-0 Buckeye lead after the first quarter.

Kicking off the second, Ohio State faced a fourth-and-1 at its own 42-yard line.

After a TreVeyon Henderson 1-yard rush that brought the chains to the field and went under review, it was called a Buckeye first down. However, two consecutive incomplete McCord passes and an aggressive protection play by defensive back Eric Rogers on wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. brought punter Jesse Mirco back out.

With just under 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter, Rutgers faced a fourth-and-1 of its own and converted it with flying colors.

Setting up for the quarterback sneak, junior Gavin Wimsatt snapped the ball, held it through his legs, handing it off to the Big Ten’s second-leading rusher, junior running back Kyle Monangai. Monangai took the edge and ran for a gain of 45 yards.

This is the first play over 40 yards the No. 4 defense of Ohio State has allowed all season. They capitalized with a Jai Patel field goal from 22 yards out, closing the gap 7-3 with 7:49 on the clock.

Following suit, after an unsuccessful three drives, Mirco faked a punt on fourth-and-4 and was tackled 3 yards short of the line to gain, giving Rutgers the ball on the Ohio State 32-yard line.

After five plays in the red zone, the Scarlet Knights’ Patel cut their deficit to one with a field goal, Ohio State leading 7-6 at the two-minute mark before half time.

Back with the ball, McCord’s second pass of the drive — intended for Harrison — was intercepted by Rutgers’ Mohamed Toure, making it McCord’s second-consecutive game throwing a pick after two versus Wisconsin in the previous week.

Just five seconds before half, Patel and the Scarlet Knights took the lead over the Buckeyes 9-7 after a 20-yard field goal. This was the first time Ohio State trailed at the half this season and the first time in Ohio State-Rutgers history it has not led by more than 21.

Beginning the half with the ball, Rutgers’ Monangai led the charge down the field for 31 yards. From the Ohio State 20-yard line, Wimsatt looked for Monangai, sent it, but the ball was knocked loose by graduate safety Josh Proctor before Monangai could get a firm grip.

Proctor’s hard clash with Monangai sent the ball straight into the hands of junior cornerback Jordan Hancock, who returned the ball 93 yards to the house for a pick-6.

Ohio State reclaimed the lead 14-9 with 9:49 on the third-quarter clock.

At the 2:39 mark, Henderson rushed through a puddle of defenders and in for a 9-yard score, giving them a 21-9 lead. This was the first offensive touchdown of theirs following a 35 minute, 56 second drought and ended the third quarter’s scoring.

Two plays into the fourth quarter, the Scarlet Knights came crawling back. Wimsatt found senior receiver JaQuae Jackson in the end zone for his first Division I touchdown grab since transferring from PennWest California this season. Ohio State led 21-16.

It took six plays, including a 65-yard run by Henderson, to set up a 4-yard McCord to Harrison touchdown pass for the ninth time this season with 12:02 remaining and extending its lead to 12.

After the Scarlet Knights came up empty in the red zone for the second time, the teams traded unsuccessful drives until McCord found Harrison on a back shoulder fade for the second time of the afternoon.

With 2:07 left in the game, a 2-yard corner grab by Harrison completed the day’s scoring 35-16 and tied him with Cris Carter for fourth in career receptions with 27.

The Buckeyes allowed 132 more rushing yards than their average — courtesy of Monangai — but McCord completed 73 percent of passes, had three touchdowns and capitalized in the red zone four out of four times.

Ohio State returns home to Ohio Stadium next week to face Michigan State on NBC Saturday Night at 7:30 p.m.