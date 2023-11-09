When Ohio State takes the field against Michigan State at Ohio Stadium Saturday night, it will be wearing its new, all-gray uniform for the first time.

The uniform features a gray jersey with Ohio State’s traditional sleeve striping pattern, scarlet numbers with a white outline and scarlet lettering. The jersey will be worn with the Buckeyes’ standard silver helmet, as well as gray pants, socks, cleats and gloves.

The gray jersey is Ohio State’s 12th unique alternate jersey and its second gray jersey.

The Buckeyes’ first-ever gray “Land of the Wolves” jersey featured dark gray lettering, a unique sleeve stripe and a limited-edition helmet with scarlet Buckeye leaves. Ohio State defeated Penn State 39-38 in Ohio Stadium on Oct. 28, 2017, wearing the gray alternates.

Since 2009, Ohio State has a record of 26-7 in its 33 games wearing alternate uniforms.

The Buckeyes have worn alternate uniforms against Michigan State three times, losing in 2015 but winning in 2019 and 2020.