The Buckeyes have had an exciting week.

The team moved to a perfect 8-0 record. Junior running back TreVeyon Henderson returned to the starting lineup. Most importantly, the Buckeyes received the No.1 rank nationally by the College Football Playoff Poll.

While many Buckeye fans celebrated this feat, head coach Ryan Day said the ranking means “zero” to him. It only represents the team’s start, and in the end, it’ll only matter if it keeps winning, he said.

“We got a lot of football ahead of us,” Day said. “We just got to go to work, and we’ll look up at the end of the year. Our goal is to be the No. 1 team at the end of the season.”

The Buckeyes have another chance to prove themselves as the top team in the nation when they play against Rutgers at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey, on Saturday.

Here are a few things to consider in the Big Ten matchup.

Take care of the ball

The Buckeyes’ offensive performance against Wisconsin wasn’t the prettiest.

Still, they left Camp Randall Stadium with a win. However, one of the biggest problems was turnovers and they all came from one player: Junior quarterback Kyle McCord.

McCord had three turnovers in the first half, including two interceptions and a lost fumble. It was Ohio State’s first three-turnover game since Nov. 21, 2020, against Indiana.

Even with the huge gap, their unblemished record glosses over a startling trend that’s occurred for nearly a month.

Saturday night marked the third straight game in which the Buckeyes coughed up the ball at least two times.

Ohio State will hope to avoid a fourth against a Rutgers defense that ranks fifth in the Big Ten with a five-plus turnover margin. Senior linebacker Deion Jennings and junior defensive back Desmond Igbinosun, the oldest brother of Ohio State starting cornerback Davison Igbinosun, leads the unit.

On the other hand, the Buckeyes’ turnover margin is minus two, meaning they average two more turnovers per game than their opponents.

The last time a Buckeyes defense forced two turnovers was in week five against Maryland.

Defensive battle/Low scoring game

There’s a 4-point differential between both teams in total points scored per game.

The Buckeyes average 33 points per game, while the Scarlet Knights put up 28.

On a national scale, both teams fall below the bottom barrel in putting up dominant numbers on the scoreboard. But their defenses tell another story. Ohio State and Rutgers are in the top 15 in scoring defense and total defense.

The Buckeyes are fourth in the NCAA, allowing only 260.0 yards per game, while Rutgers follows a few slots behind, edging ninth in the nation, permitting just 276.8 yards per game.

Neither team gives up huge plays as well.

The Buckeyes rank fifth nationally in fewest plays allowed over 10 yards with 72, and the Scarlet Knights are a step behind with 76.

Both programs have yet to give up a play over 40 yards this season.

Offensive weaponry

While the Buckeye run game has struggled to find its footing this season, the passing game has not.

Ohio State ranks No. 1 in passing offense, averaging 295 yards in the air per game.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is the player behind most of this accumulated yardage.

The junior is making history with each catch, as he’s almost broken at least one record in nearly every game this season. Saturday afternoon provides him another opportunity to do so.

Harrison, who hauled in 123 yards against Wisconsin last week, can tie former wide receiver David Boston’s all-time record for 100-yard receiving games with 14.

On the other hand, Rutgers is not known for its passing offense. The Scarlet Knights rank second-to-last in the conference for yards in the air.

The Buckeye secondary, which ranks No. 2 in the nation in defending the pass, shouldn’t have to worry too much about lofty yardage down the field.

Instead, the Scarlet Knights will attack from their run game, featuring running backs junior Kyle Monangai, sophomore Sam Brown and senior Aaron Young.

Rutgers ranks second in the Big Ten, hauling 178 yards per game on the ground.

However, a team dominated by its run isn’t something new for the Buckeyes. They’ve faced several top rushing teams this season, including Penn State and, most recently, Wisconsin.

In both matchups, the Buckeyes held them under 100 yards,

Ohio State’s defense, which is in the top 20 in stopping the rush, will look to do the same on Saturday.