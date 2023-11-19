Twenty-one.

That’s how many seniors were recognized ahead of Ohio State’s 37-3 win against Minnesota Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

Each player played a vital role in the Buckeyes’ 11th consecutive victory, whether it be on the field or on the sidelines.

S Josh Proctor

Proctor, a native of Owasso, Oklahoma, is one of the most experienced members of the team

Now, in his sixth year, Proctor has been through his fair share of ups and downs.

After backing up former Buckeye Jordan Fuller through 2018-19, the safety finally earned a starting position the following year. Unfortunately, an injury against Oregon sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

The graduate has played in over 20 games since and is currently having his best season by far. Proctor’s veteran experience has made him a key piece in the Buckeyes’ secondary.

LB Tommy Eichenberg

Eichenberg was the last senior to run out of the tunnel.

Despite being suited up, he did not take the field on Saturday night. Jim Knowles often refers to Eichenberg as the “quarterback of the defense,” and he was one of two players listed as questionable ahead of Saturday’s matchup.

After playing four games, the Cleveland native redshirted his freshman year in 2019. Since then, Eichenberg has worked hard to secure a starting role and has even become a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award, an annual honor given to the top defensive player in college football.

Despite missing the last two games, Eichenberg has managed to lead the team with 73 total tackles, including 37 solo, while the next closest player is senior linebacker Steele Chambers with 62.

LB Cody Simon

Simon’s journey has been truly remarkable.

The senior linebacker persevered through a shoulder injury that kept him out of play for nearly two seasons and worked his way back into the lineup.

In Saturday’s game, he replaced Eichenberg and the Buckeye defense continued to perform seamlessly.

The Jersey City, New Jersey, native made a big play early on by stopping the Golden Gophers behind the line of scrimmage on third down.

He finished the game with two tackles, one of which was for a loss.

TE Cade Stover

Stover continues to cement his name in Buckeye history.

The tight end reached 1000 career yards against Minnesota, including hauling Ohio State’s final touchdown of the night in the opening of the fourth quarter.

Stover is third among tight ends in Ohio State history with 79 career receptions and 1,014 total yards.

RB Miyan Williams & S Lathan Ransom

Williams nor Lansom played a snap Saturday.

Nevertheless, both seniors received warm applause from Buckeye Nation.

Ransom suffered a leg injury during the game against Wisconsin Oct. 28 and was honored at Ohio Stadium while walking with a boot.

Day said the safety can possibly return, but it will likely be several weeks from now.

In contrast, Williams will not be able to return this season. The explosive back underwent a season-ending surgery two weeks ago due to an undisclosed injury.