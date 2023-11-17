If you plan to go to an Ohio State football game at home next season, you’ll need to throw in a couple of extra bucks to see the Buckeyes.

The Ohio State Board of Trustees approved a ticket price increase for the eight home games Ohio Stadium will host during the 2024 season Thursday.

Prices for the games increased due to a jump from six home games this season to eight next year, with season tickets starting at $1,365 for Zone 1 and $596 for Zone 6.

Single-game tickets for Zone 6 will be less than $96 for seven of the eight games, as the Nov. 30, 2024, matchup against Michigan will see the get-in price at $192.

Furthermore, student tickets will increase for the first time since the 2013 season. Jumping up $2 for non-conference tickets and $4 for Big Ten foes regarding single-game tickets, the season pass for students sits at $298.

The board of trustees also approved the Department of Athletics to finalize ticket price ranges for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, with each decision coming the fall prior to the next season.

The price per game for student tickets will not change in 2025 and 2026.

Ohio State welcomes Southern Mississippi, Western Michigan, Marshall, Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Purdue and Michigan for its home stretch in the 2024 season.