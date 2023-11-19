In yet another season where Ohio State has started 11-0 and won multiple top-10 games, its biggest challenge of the year remains right in front of the team, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where it always does.

The Game needs no explanation, no exposition to echo its importance across both sides of the storied rivalry. While this year’s iteration carries a barrage of external factors, including a first-year starting quarterback in junior Kyle McCord and the infamous Michigan sign-stealing scandal, the outside discourse won’t matter come kickoff at noon on Saturday.

Following No. 2 Ohio State’s 37-3 win over Minnesota in its final home game Saturday, it was evident in the post-game press conference that the team’s focus is set on No. 3 Michigan.

“It’s definitely exciting,” junior defensive end Jack Sawyer said. “Us and them have this game circled every year on the calendar, it’s what we work for in the offseason, both of us, just looking forward to going up there and playing our best game.”

What the Buckeyes possess heading into Saturday that they did not the last two seasons is perhaps the nation’s best defense. Ohio State has effectively re-established the silver bullet mentality that so many were wondering what happened to in the first year of Jim Knowles’ tenure as defensive coordinator.

When asked about Sawyer’s performance against the Golden Gophers, six tackles and 3 ½ for loss head coach Ryan Day said his best football is ahead of him.

“He just keeps putting days together. He keeps preparing, keeps grinding, just like a bunch of those guys on defense,” Day said. “That all, we’re counting on to pay off here down the stretch.”

It’s no secret the Buckeyes mismanaged injuries in 2022, whether it was playing Jaxon Smith-Njigba against Toledo after he was injured in their season opener against Notre Dame, effectively resulting in him being of no use the remainder of the year, or none of the running backs rushing for 900 yards due to lingering injuries. It was refreshing for Buckeye Nation to see some star players get much-needed rest ahead of The Game, including graduate linebacker Tommy Eichenberg.

Day said the team isn’t taking any chances heading into rivalry week.

“Tommy was ready to play in this one and I had to pull him back,” Day said. “Senior day, for him not to be out there was really hard for Tommy, really hard. I just explained to him there’s just too much on the line moving forward, to risk any kind of setback that we need him at his best.”

In the final year of a four-team College Football Playoff, Ohio State will look to make a much-needed national championship run. If the Buckeyes fall short yet again, they will have gone nine years since their last title.

However, Ohio State’s destiny remains in its own hands and the team is playing for everything it wants. The Buckeyes have done so while remaining undefeated, with a stout defense and the best wide receiver in the country. This could be the year Ohio State ends up on top of the college football world, but it will have to handle business Saturday to do so.



