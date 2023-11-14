As it is every year with Ohio State and Michigan in the annual rivalry matchup, a lot is on the line. The winner of The Game will make it to the Big Ten Championship and essentially punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff.

Leading the teams are Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who could each have their Heisman moment in the biggest rivalry in college football.

The two have guided their respective teams to undefeated 10-0 records, placing Ohio State at No. 1 and Michigan at No. 2 in week two of the CFP rankings.

The case for McCarthy has been the dominance of Michigan so far this season on top of his impressive efficiency. McCarthy ranks second nationally in completion percentage, 76.2, and second in passer rating among qualified players.

“He’s a once-in-a-generational type of quarterback at Michigan, and his progress continues to grow, daily, he’s at the top of his game right now, really in all aspects,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said at Big Ten Media Day July 27.

However, McCarthy is seemingly more focused on his goal of winning a championship rather than individual accolades.

“It’s a tremendous honor, but at the end of the day, I could [not] care less about that,” McCarthy said after Michigan’s 49-0 victory over Michigan State Oct. 21. “I don’t really care about trophies, I care about championships. That’s the same thing this entire team cares about.”

McCarthy pointed to Michigan running back Blake Corum and former defensive end Aidan Hutchinson as his blueprint for success.

“They were just so focused on getting better every day, and you wouldn’t even know that they were up for the Heisman,” McCarthy said. “Nothing changed in their day-to-day routine; nothing changed in their work ethic and their motivation going into every day. I’m just going to do the same.”

McCarthy’s eight passing attempts and 94 yards in Michigan’s biggest game to date against No. 10 Penn State leaves him eighth in Heisman odds currently at +9000, according to DraftKings.

Throughout 10 games, McCarthy has 2,194 pass yards with 21 total touchdowns and three interceptions. But with two games left, McCarthy still has time to put his name back into the conversation.

The significance of the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry will get him votes if he can lead Michigan to its third-straight win against the Buckeyes.

On the other hand, the argument for Harrison centers around the sentiment that he is the best player in college football, playing for the No. 1-ranked team in the nation.

“The Heisman Trophy goes to the best player,” former Buckeye coach and now Fox Big Noon Kickoff analyst Urban Meyer said on a broadcast.

Harrison would join Tim Brown, Desmond Howard and DeVonta Smith as the only wide receivers to ever win the award.

“I thought he was the best player a year ago. He’s certainly the best player in the country — not best receiver, best player,” Meyer said.

The Ohio State receiver has been nothing but dominant for the Buckeyes this year as he ranks seventh nationally in receiving yards with 1,063 and second in touchdowns with 12.

His impact on the offense goes beyond the numbers, which many might use as the reason not to vote for Harrison, as he doesn’t lead in any receiving category.

“That award is for the most outstanding player, not the player with the most stats,” Buckeye head coach Ryan Day said after Ohio State’s 38-3 win over Michigan State Saturday. “He’s made a major impact on this game, three touchdowns, and really only played a half of football.”

Harrison’s long-time quarterback Kyle McCord said his offensive presence is something in itself.

“I can’t really quantify how impactful he is to this offense,” McCord said. “One-on-one situations, he wins. There are situations when he takes two defenders with him and somebody else is open.”

In the Buckeyes’ last six games, Harrison has managed to find the end zone, having multiple scores in three of them.

Harrison has climbed to fourth in Heisman Trophy odds, according to DraftKings, at +450.

Harrison’s goals, however, are equally focused on team success.

“Playing receiver, you definitely understand it’s a long shot to win the Heisman. Obviously, it’s been done in the past, but it’s not something I’m really focused on at the moment,” Harrison said. “My goal is to beat the team up north and get to the Big Ten Championship. So those are the two goals I’m focusing on for right now.”

If Harrison keeps his pace from the last few weeks and shows up big in Ann Arbor, Michigan, it will be hard for any voter to leave him off of their ballot.

The national stage that is the Ohio State-Michigan football rivalry could propel Harrison or McCarthy past current betting favorites quarterbacks Jayden Daniels (LSU), Bo Nix (Oregon) and Michael Penix Jr. (Washington).

The four Heisman finalists will be announced Dec. 4, and the winner will be declared Dec. 9 in New York City.