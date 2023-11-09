The stage is set, Central Ohio. A new comedy studio, located in the Short North Arts District, will open Thursday.

Columbus-based improv comedy group Hashtag Comedy Company is set to open the doors of its first-ever studio, located at 1253 N. High St. Chris Heiberger, co-owner and director of community outreach for Hashtag Comedy, said the company has been performing at Natalie’s Grandview and Woodland’s Tavern — and will continue to do so for bigger shows like the “Hashtag Comedy Show” and “TBD: The Improvised Musical!” — but the new space will allow the group to expand its comedic outreach.

“Natalie’s Grandview and Woodland’s Tavern are wonderful supporters of what we do,” Heiberger said. “We wanted our own space to host several different local and visiting comedy groups and comedians.”

Heiberger, also a 1990 Ohio State alum, said opening this studio will help fulfill his dream of uniting people through comedy.

“Teaching improv is an enormous part of our passion at Hashtag Comedy,” Heiberger said. “We want to make people happy, deliver great experiences and enrich our community.”

Hannah Romich, the group’s co-owner and marketing director, said the company has always wanted to open its own studio, but the pandemic had different plans.

“We weren’t sure what the live entertainment industry was going to look like,” Romich said. “After coming out of the pandemic and seeing that audience interest was stronger than ever, we decided now is the perfect opportunity to start our new chapter.”

Romich, also a 2019 Ohio State alum, said selecting the new studio’s location was a meticulous process because the company wanted to maximize accessibility.

“We viewed multiple locations throughout the city,” Romich said. “We found the current location to be perfect because it lies between multiple major bus routes, close to Ohio State for students who are looking to explore the city’s comedy scene and we are on the first floor meaning easier entry for guests and performers.”

Heiberger said the process of creating the new studio — which channels an intimate, 1970s basement vibe — took about five months, taking place after the company received the keys to its new home in May.

Heiberger said Hashtag Comedy is setting itself apart from others in the industry by offering both improv classes and workshops to Central Ohio residents.

“Our large group of dedicated cast members represent some of the most qualified, funny and kind performers and educators you’ll ever work with,” Heiberger said “This is what makes us unique.”

Romich said because the comedy scene is ever-evolving, the company must be ready to adapt.

“We strive to have an open-door policy for anyone that wants to collaborate on a project or has a thought they’d like to share,” Romich said. “We only grow if we work together.”

Once the new studio officially begins operating at 7 p.m., Thursday, several performances will play throughout its opening weekend. More information about opening weekend, classes and workshops can be found on the company’s website.