The Buckeyes are halfway through the 2023-24 football season.

With that comes bumps and bruises along the road, with safety Lathan Ransom and cornerback Denzel Burke being two of the top names out against Rutgers Saturday at SHI Stadium.

Upon arrival at the team’s hotel Friday, Day said Ransom did not make the trip to New Jersey.

It’s the senior’s first appearance on the report this season after he appeared to suffer an apparent non-contact leg injury last week against Wisconsin.

His other defensive partner, Burke, returned to the report after being lifted off versus the Badgers. The junior suffered an undisclosed injury in week seven against Purdue in the third quarter.

Day also added that junior wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, despite not playing any snaps last weekend, is “ready to go.”

No one is questionable.

Questionable:

None

Out:

CB Denzel Burke

WR Kyion Grayes

DL Jason Moore

S Lathan Ransom

TE Joe Royer

RB Miyan Williams (season)