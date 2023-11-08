The concept of “gym-timidation” is no joke, seeing as even the most passionate fitness buffs can still feel insecure while working out.

It can be especially difficult for women to shake off such stress, Elizabeth Thompson, co-president of Ohio State’s Girls’ Lifting Organization, said. Thompson, also a fourth-year in linguistics as well as philosophy, politics and economics, said the threat of receiving unwelcome scrutiny weighs heavily on many gymgoers’ minds.

“Gyms are an inherently uncomfortable place, not just for women, because you feel like everybody’s watching you,” Thompson said. “And when you take into account women being a minority in the gym, it can be a lot to overcome.”

According to a 2021 “Gym-timidation Report” assembled by OriGym, a health and fitness education course provider based in the United Kingdom, 6 in 10 women have felt harassed in the gym by a man. Moreover, the same survey found “2 in 5 women have avoided exercising at the gym because men make them feel uncomfortable.”

Thompson said the Girls’ Lifting Organization, also known as GLO, was officially founded in 2022 to help challenge those undesirable truths. The group empowers students to take control of their mental and physical wellness journeys, making Ohio State’s gyms feel more inclusive in the process, she said.

Even if the majority of gym interactions do not involve overt judgment from others, Thompson said just one negative experience can completely muddle the idea of gym culture in some women’s minds.

Thompson said a no-fuss, straightforward mindset can work wonders when faced with the fear of being negatively perceived.

“For me, it’s about being reflective,” Thompson said “I hate going to the gym, so it’s important for me to be like, ‘OK, why am I here?’ I’m here to make myself healthier, and I belong here.”

Joyce Chen — a professor of economics in Ohio State’s Department of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies — said seeking out women-only gyms is one option for those who wish to evade the discomfort of coed workout spaces entirely.

“I feel like some of the more segregated, women-only spaces are great environments with the least worry about unwanted attention,” Chen said. “I also feel some of the organized classes limit unwanted interaction.”

When reflecting on her own fitness journey, Chen said acquiring a personal trainer was a positive step forward for her.

“Learning how to use the machines, how to adjust my goals, it helps me feel more confident,” Chen said.

Sarah Spatz, a third-year in health sciences and current personal trainer at Ohio State’s RPAC, said having a constant source of support by one’s side can significantly lessen anxiety.

“I feel women go in [gyms], and they don’t realize the strength they actually have,” Spatz said. “Having that person there to push you can be really eye-opening into how strong these women actually are.”

Spatz said dressing the part is one way for women to boost their self-assurance in daunting gym settings.

“I love when I have a good workout outfit on,” Spatz said.

At the same time, Spatz said aesthetics can always take a back seat to comfortability if necessary.

“There’s girls who like going to the gym in their tank tops and biker shorts,” Spatz said. “I personally love going to the gym in big sweats and a massive T-shirt.”

At the end of the day, Thompson said learning to love the gym is a process that takes time and understanding.

“It’s really important to remember you’re not alone,” Thompson said. “The gym does feel awkward. It’s a fact of life, and there’s nothing wrong with it, and you should embrace it.”

More information about GLO can be found on its Instagram, while additional details surrounding personal training services are available via Ohio State’s Recreational Sports website.