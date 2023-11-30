The history and reputation of Ohio State athletics draws in recruits and athletes from around the world, many of whom hope to continue their journey at the professional level.

However, the move across countries is far from easy.

College life for a typical student can be a big adjustment on its own, but by throwing in the rigors of strict practices and game schedules — plus travel — stressors can quickly add up. The distance from family is also a large factor for many athletes in dealing with homesickness.

Felix Okpara, a sophomore center for the men’s basketball team, hails from Lagos, Nigeria. Okpara moved to the U.S. in 2018, giving up soccer to pursue a career in basketball despite being largely new to the sport.

While he’s lived in the U.S. for some time, Okpara still admits that there are challenges that come with being thousands of miles away from home.

“I haven’t seen my family since I got here [to America], so it’s been five years,” Okpara said. “They know the journey I’m taking; they sent me over here knowing it would be hard, and they told me, ‘Just take your time,’ and for me, it’s believing that God has a plan.”

Kine Flotre, a senior midfielder on the women’s soccer team, came to Ohio State from Fjellhamar, Norway. Prior to Ohio State, Flotre played for Valerenga, a professional football club in Norway.

While she has been in America since 2021, she said one of her biggest struggles came when she first arrived in Columbus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I had to quarantine for a week when I first came,” Flotre said. “I had to do all the moving by myself. There was no one on the team here since they didn’t come until later that week, so that was a hard adjustment; coming here to a different country, not knowing the people or the place at all.”

Siggi Magnusson, a graduate defender on the men’s soccer team, ventured to Ohio State from Vestmannaeyjar, Iceland. Magnusson spent time playing for IBV Vestmannaeyjar, a professional Icelandic football team, as well as the Iceland U21 team prior to becoming a Buckeye.

Magnusson said although he has been fortunate to see his family since arriving in Columbus over the summer, the biggest challenge has been communication, in large part due to the six-hour time difference.

“Sometimes you would like someone to talk to,” Magnusson said. “Of course, I can always make a call, but games start at 7 p.m. here, and they’re finishing up at 9, maybe 10 p.m. Everyone at home in Iceland is asleep, so that’s what I’ve struggled with.”

While the initial adjustment can be difficult, coaches at Ohio State take every avenue to ensure international athletes make the smooth transition they need to settle into campus life.

Matt Foldesy, men’s soccer assistant coach and recruiting coordinator, spends time each offseason on the road scouting for Ohio State and visiting prospective recruits. Foldesy said he likes to get international athletes around the team as soon as possible.

“What we try and encourage them to do is to get there two to three weeks early to just be around the guys,” Foldesy said. “Things like lifting with Rebecca, our strength and conditioning coach, or going to play pickup soccer, that time helps them to acclimate so much.”

Despite the number of challenges that come with living far from home, all three athletes said there are major motivators that have aided in their journey in the U.S. For Flotre, being able to return home and talk about her performances and experiences with her family has been one of the biggest.

“It’s a motivator to be able to come home and talk about what I did on the field,” Flotre said. “It’s great to talk to my aunt, who’s not really watching soccer, and say, ‘Hey, I did this on the field today.’”

Okpara, who started the first six games of the season, has helped lead the Buckeyes to a 5-1 start, their best under head coach Chris Holtmann. However, Okpara said his performance on and off the court is a testament to the ones back home in Nigeria.

“Everything I do is dedicated to my family,” Okpara said. “The reason I keep working every day is that I know what they do for me, and I have to pay them back.”