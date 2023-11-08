Improved schizophrenia therapies might soon be possible thanks to new university research that discovered a connection between the interactions of two brain cell proteins — MAP6 and Kv3.1 — and their role in the development of the disease.

Researchers used mass spectrometry, a way to measure the mass of atoms in molecules and analyze the composition of substances, and found that the link between these proteins is vital for maintaining memory and motor functions.

The proteins normally bind to each other in the brain, but by using data from mice, the team found that a disruption in the binding process could produce some of the symptoms associated with schizophrenia.

According to the World Health Organization, schizophrenia is a mental disorder “characterized by significant impairments in the way reality is perceived,” with symptoms such as persistent hallucinations, delusions and disorganized thinking. Many proteins, in addition to the ones studied in this research, play a role in the disease’s development.

Di Ma, a graduate student in biochemistry on the team, said the discovery will help researchers have a better understanding of schizophrenia.

“Many genes and proteins have been linked to [mental] disorders, but it was unclear how they related to one another,” Ma said. “This is a critical finding because it sheds light on a part of the puzzle that was previously unknown.”

Ma said the team used the Kv3.1 protein as bait to “fish out other proteins from a mixture of brain cell components” and found MAP6 binds with it.

“Understanding these relationships could be the key to uncovering the core causes of these disorders at different levels, from molecules to brain circuits,” Ma said.

Michelle Sheets, a clinical psychologist, said schizophrenia is a combination of positive symptoms, such as hallucinations or delusions, and negative symptoms, such as social withdrawal or a lack of emotion.

“The positive symptoms are the ones you are more likely to think of with schizophrenia,” Sheets said. “We can actually see on brain studies and brain scans that when you’re having an auditory hallucination, for instance, the part of your brain that processes auditory material lights up, so it sounds very real.”

While genetics can play a role in the development of schizophrenia, Sheets said it’s mainly caused by environmental factors, such as living in an abusive home or excessive marijuana use.

Ma said the way schizophrenia changes the body is poorly understood despite extensive research. She hopes the findings will lead to new therapies for people with the disease.

“Our goal is to unravel the underlying causes of a complex disease like schizophrenia,” Ma said. “Contributing to this understanding is not only professionally rewarding but also holds the promise of making a real difference in the lives of people affected by this condition.”