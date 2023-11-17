John Oliver — a comedian, author and talk show host best known for his late-night political satire program “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — will perform at the Wexner Center for the Arts’ Mershon Auditorium Sunday.

According to a biography provided by Avalon Entertainment, the talent management and production company that represents Oliver, he is looking forward to reconnecting with his stand-up roots while on tour. Oliver previously starred in a stand-up special titled “John Oliver: Terrifying Times” as well as the stand-up Comedy Central series “John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show,” the biography states.

Though tickets to the Mershon show quickly sold out, Ohio State students might still have a slim chance to attend, Dave Redelberger, director of communications and interactive marketing for Columbus Arena Sport and Entertainment, said.

“Sometimes tickets do get released on the day of the show, so we always encourage people who are thinking about going to an event to check back on the day the show is,” Redelberger said.

Redelberger said the show was originally scheduled for Oct. 12, but was postponed due to conflicts with Oliver’s personal schedule. Regardless of the exact date, he said Oliver’s team remained keen on having the comedian visit the area.

“[Stand-up is] something [Oliver] loves to do in his time off from doing his TV show,” Redelberger said. “We were excited to have Columbus [because] they know that there’s a lot of support of comedy in Columbus.”

While it might seem bizarre for a campus venue like the Wexner Center to host such a widely renowned act, Oliver’s team appreciates what the location can offer, Redelberger said.

“Mershon Auditorium has been open for a very long time, but [a] big-name comedy act hasn’t played in quite a few years, so we’re excited about that,” Redelberger said.

However, this is certainly not the first time the Mershon Auditorium has hosted celebrities. Redelberger said a wide range of popular artists, from Janelle Monae to Ringo Starr, have performed in the space before.

Moreover, Redelberger said the Mershon Auditorium is an ideal venue considering Oliver’s comedic style heavily appeals to the college-age demographic.

“There are lots of students, especially when you have the political and cerebral humor of John Oliver, that appeals definitely to the campus crowd,” Redelberger said.

Younger generations likely discovered Oliver through “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” but the comedian’s long-lasting career has garnered a multigenerational fanbase, Redelberger said. As such, he said he expects to see a wide range of ages at Sunday’s show.

Now more than ever, Redelberger said comedians like Oliver — who can inspire laughter in the face of serious subjects — are necessary.

“It really feels like right now people need a good laugh,” Redelberger said. “They need a chance to smile and have a night out. And sometimes we’re laughing about serious stuff, and sometimes it’s just goofy, but it definitely can be an opportunity to kind of let off some steam, and comedy is a great outlet for that in these times.”

More information about Oliver’s tour stop at Ohio State’s Mershon Auditorium can be found on the Schottenstein Center’s website.