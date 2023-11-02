Between the house party noise and early morning treks to classes, students who come and go after four years pass by residents who have called the University District home for decades.

According to the University District Organization, only 22 percent of homes in the area are owned, while the rest are rented, and these dwellers are looking to bridge the divide between students and residents.

Doreen Uhas-Sauer, an Iuka Ravine resident, said many longtime residents have either received their degrees from Ohio State or have been associated with the university in some way. They often understand the challenges students face and wish to build a community with them, rather than just live in the same one.

“It’s amazing how many times we, as the more permanent residents, become the go-to people when life gets crazy, and we’re there for you,” Uhas-Sauer said.

While permanent residents can be a great resource for students living off campus, Xenia Palus, who’s lived in the Northwood Park Historic District for 45 years, said being respectful is incredibly important.

“The one thing I tell students who live around me [is], ‘I don’t want to be your mom.’ I want to be that quirky aunt you can come over and visit or knock on my door and feel free to ask me for anything,” Palus said. “I want them to carry some of those positive traits of being respectful of their own colleagues, to those of us who have lived in the neighborhood for so long.”

Some longtime residents believe students forget that not everyone living around them is in college. Dale Dempsey, a Northwood Historic resident, said being inconsiderate of neighbors is a major issue because noise carries on their street, and it can be inconvenient for other residents.

“[Student residents] do not consider others. They think their front porches are an extension of their living room at 2:30 in the morning,” Dempsey said.

Kelly Downes, an Iuka Ravine resident, said when bringing up issues with noise, students often ask her why she lives on campus. Downes usually responds the same way: she doesn’t live on campus, but rather off campus in the University District.

“These are neighborhoods. These are established residences, people that have lived here for years, people that absolutely love where we live,” Downes said. “I think when shown disrespect via noise, trash or whatever just a general showing of disrespect, and that’s what would potentially cause issues. But no one wants to have issues. We want to coexist.”

Palus said the best way to create relationships with neighbors is for students to simply introduce themselves.

“You know who the students are and who the students are not. So, take a chance and knock on the door and say, ‘Hey I just moved to the area. I just want to make myself aware of what I need to know,’” Palus said. “Maybe you’ll meet me and Dale and we’ll say, ‘Hi, let us know what you need!’”

Downes said having respect for your neighbors and building relationships with them is the best way to bridge the divide. Showing respect for your area, whether watching noise levels or picking up trash, is important to others who call the University District home.

“That is respect from both sides. Of course, people are going to have parties. Of course, me and my wife, we love to play music and sit outside on football Saturdays and all of that. The culture in the neighborhood is very diverse, and I think everyone who lives here is super open-minded, but I think the interaction [between students and longtime residents] is the biggest thing I think all of us would like to see more of,” Downes said.

Uhas-Sauer echoed this sentiment and said creating relationships with and showing respect to neighbors who are longtime residents can be both rewarding and beneficial to students and the community as a whole. She said to take their suggestions in stride and be kind.

“Please don’t be a stranger. Reach out to the neighbors around you who are not students. Meeting in the alley while getting rid of trash is a great place — or a good morning as you dash for class or to your car,” Uhas-Sauer said in an email. “Sometimes this can result in a plate of brownies when you least expect it. We’re here to have your back when you need it too.