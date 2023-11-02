When making the transition from on to off-campus home life, it is crucial students understand their rights as renters.

There are several resources offered at Ohio State to aid in this, including Ohio State’s Student Legal Services, Off-Campus Housing Network and the Undergraduate Student Government’s renters guide. Frank Kremer, chief counsel of the civil team at Student Legal Services, said their office offers consultations and lease reviews and aids in communication with landlords.

“We do a comprehensive review of the lease agreement with you, paragraph by paragraph, section by section, all the addendums, whatever you need,” Kremer said. “We want to do it with you and explain to you what each of the provisions actually mean.”

Aside from lease reviews, Student Legal Services also recommends knowing what is and isn’t legal when it comes to renting.

“Ask questions: find out what your rights are as a tenant, find out what the landlord’s obligations and duties to you are so you’re at least educated and informed and you can make a decision based on what’s best for you,” Kremer said. “And obviously we’re here as a resource to advocate for you if needed.”

Another resource available to students is the Off-Campus Housing Network, which provides a list of approved landlords who follow certain criteria determined by the university.

The criteria include having leases that abide by city, state and federal law, and making sure properties meet the Columbus housing code. They must be registered with Franklin County, have carbon monoxide detectors and provide and maintain exterior lighting at the front and rear.

The USG’s renter’s guide, developed from survey results regarding landlords’ performance in certain areas, also assists off-campus students, particularly in the house-hunting process.

The most recent guide includes poll results regarding property condition and upkeep, landlord responsiveness and professionalism, safety measures, maintenance concerns and security deposit returns.

“USG has produced the Renter’s Guide annually since 2004,” Jack Tumulty, a third-year in economics and business and senior counselor for USG, said. “The goal is not to recommend one landlord over another but to allow students to make informed decisions in the leasing process based on the criteria that is important to them. We are consistently innovating the guide so that it reflects the criteria most relevant to students.”