Devin Royal has already etched his name into Ohio high school basketball history, and now he takes on his newest challenge, becoming a Buckeye great.

Royal, an Ohio State freshman forward, entered his first season with the Buckeyes and is working to develop his game to help a young core in a bounce-back season.

“I lived pretty close, so Ohio State was one school that I always pictured myself at as a kid,” Royal said. “It’s truly special for me to get to play here.”

Royal grew up in Pickerington, Ohio — just a 25-minute drive from Columbus.

“Many people thought just because I’m from Pickerington, Ohio State was always my choice,” Royal said. “I had to look at all my options and I just think the coaching staff was definitely great entrepreneurs in getting me to come.”

Assistant coach Mike Netti said the Buckeyes went after Royal hoping to keep the ball rolling from high school and for him to become one of the key pieces moving forward for the team.

“​​He’s had a great high school career,” Netti said. “I think right now he’s going to do his best just trying to figure out our kind of our system to get an understanding of where he can be successful.”

Royal’s high school basketball resume was perhaps better than that of anyone recruited from Ohio last year.

As a junior, Royal led Pickerington Central to a Division I state championship and then followed it up by being named “Mr. Basketball” in Ohio as a senior, the 12th with such an accolade to play for the Buckeyes — the last was Malaki Branham in 2021.

In his award-winning season at Pickerington Central, Royal averaged nearly 20 points and eight rebounds on very efficient shooting. Additionally, Royal scored over 1,500 career points at Pickerington Central and became the school’s all-time points leader, according to

MaxPreps

.

“Winning states in high school were definitely one of my best [memories] as a player,” Royal said. “The feeling of being a champion is the best.”

Royal said he’s been working to get closer with his teammates, especially his fellow freshmen, including guards Scotty Middleton and Taison Chatman.

“Coming in, our group didn’t know each other that well,” Royal said. “Throughout the summer we became really close. It’s easy to connect when you just have guys that want to work just as much as you do.”

Head coach Chris Holtmann said Royal is a raw talent with a ton of potential but still has room to develop in some fundamental parts of the game.

“I think defense is an area he’s got to continue to grow in,” Holtmann said. “He guarded a lot of bigger guys in high school and he’s going to have to guard more on the perimeter this year.”

Royal said he has the ability to be a versatile player and could be utilized in a variety of ways on both sides of the ball.

“I know that I have more size and a bigger body frame than most guys in my position,” Royal said. “[My size] allows for mismatches on offense and defense.”

At 6 feet, 6 inches, and 210 pounds, Royal’s strength gives him the ability to switch on to most players. Although the speed of college play is going to require an adjustment for any freshman, Netti said.

Netti said he often stresses to younger players the importance of doing what they do best on the court because it allows raw high-potential players to make an impact.

“We’re focusing on him playing within himself and just playing to his strengths because he’s so talented,” Netti said. “I think the game is going to slow down for him as he continues to get experienced in some early games.”

Royal said he knows this year may come with growing pains, but he will continue to put in the work to adjust to the college learning curve.

“It’s important to understand the game is not the same thing as high school,” Royal said. “You have to be in shape to keep up with the pace, so I’m just gonna have to work hard to get to that level.”

Royal said if he puts enough work in, he could have the opportunity to come in and help Ohio State this season.

In just two games, Royal has played 13 total minutes and had five rebounds and four blocks.

“I’m excited to get started playing with the guys,” Royal said. “It’s been great being here. I love everyone I’ve met, and we’re really trying to create a [Buckeye] family.”