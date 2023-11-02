After four years of collegiate basketball, Dale Bonner found himself in the transfer portal for a second time.

Following a jump from Division II to Division I, the Shaker Heights, Ohio, native still felt like something was missing.

With one last year of eligibility, time was running out. Bonner needed to make a tough decision which ultimately led him back to the place where it all started.

Following two years at Baylor University and two at Fairmont State, fifth-year guard Bonner transferred home to Ohio State in his final season of eligibility.

“Growing up, I always was a Buckeye fan,” Bonner said. “I remember my dad taking me to football and basketball games when I came home and it was just my favorite.”

As a kid, Bonner said the basketball competition was tough in his city, but ultimately it helped him become a better player.

“There was a lot of good talent in Northeast Ohio. It’s very competitive,” Bonner said. “That really pushed me to be better, especially in high school.”

Bonner’s collegiate career began with two years at DII Fairmont State, where he averaged just over 20 points per game during the 2020-21 season.

“When you’re a transfer, you have to adjust to every place you go,” Bonner said. “[I have] been to a couple of schools and I feel like every school is a little different. You just have to adjust and continue to grow.”

Bonner transferred for the first time in 2021 to Baylor, where he averaged 3.9 points, 2.1 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 60 total games. The move provided a competitive change.

“At Division II level, the speed was much faster, and there’s so much talent,” Bonner said.

“Everybody’s good. So you have to be a guy that brings something to the table.”

Bonner said there are a lot of factors that make transferring difficult. Learning a new system, meshing with teammates and being in a new area can all be adjustments, he said.

“I felt like my first year [at Baylor], I kind of struggled,” Bonner said. “But last year, I felt like I did really well, and I started to get comfortable and more confident with my play.”

Bonner announced that he was transferring from Baylor to Ohio State on April 17. He said he felt like he needed to take on a new challenge, and Ohio State felt like home.



Head coach Chris Holtmann said he’s excited to have Bonner and find ways to strategize him into defensive matchups.

“He’s got the ability with his quickness offensively and defensively to really impact the game,” Holtmann said. “Improving [defensively] is something we need to do and he’s an exciting player that’ll help for sure.”

Bonner said he thrives when he’s able to turn defense into offense.

“My biggest strength is probably my defense,” Bonner said. “I like to get after it on defense and let everything else work itself out from there.”

At Baylor, Bonner was one of five players in school history to have multiple six-steal games.

Assistant coach Mike Netti said Bonner truly knows how to win, and his experience and winning approach have been one of his biggest values so far.

“He’s going to be one of our fastest, most competitive and experienced defenders,” Netti said. “[Bonner’s] work is so highly detailed. He’s got great awareness and physicality to him, especially for a perimeter defender.”

Bonner said as an older player, it’s important for him to share advice and knowledge with his teammates, especially with a roster full of underclassmen.

“As a basketball player, it’s all about not getting too high or too low on yourself,” Bonner said.

“Everybody goes through something, so you just have to stay levelheaded to continue to grow and enjoy every moment, good or bad.”

Bonner said he’s excited to put on an Ohio State jersey and can’t wait to take the floor one last time with his new teammates.

“This is my last year of eligibility,” Boner said. “So I’m just taking in every moment and enjoying this last ride.