As the Ohio State men’s basketball season begins, the previous team has shifted within the last year.

Because of this, new freshmen have been added to the roster, including Ohio Mr. Basketball himself, Devin Royal.

While the four-star recruit is widely recognized for his explosive dunks and versatility, there are many things about the freshman that aren’t as well known, all the way from his favorite pregame meal to his longtime role model.

Royal, a Pickerington, Ohio, native got onto the Division 1 basketball scene during his junior year, averaging 19.1 points and 8.2 rebounds.

After two successful years, Royal earned first-team All-Ohio honors. He led Pickerington High School Central to back-to-back DI state title games, ultimately winning in 2022.

Royal was listed in the top ESPN 100, giving him multiple offers to more than 20 schools— with the No. 49 recruit’s top three being Michigan State University, University of Alabama and Ohio State.

Royal said he decided to stay close to home and join the Buckeyes to showcase his talent and become part of the Buckeye family.

“The family atmosphere, the coach and all the other players coming in. I feel like it is going to be a great opportunity for me,” Royal said.

This season, the Buckeyes are celebrating the 125th year anniversary of Ohio State’s men’s basketball program. Each season brings a new team, and after last year’s struggles, one of their main goals is to build camaraderie.

Royal said the adjustment to being a new freshman on the team hasn’t been difficult and hopes building a foundational trust can contribute to the team’s success this season.

“Everybody connects well, and we are just like family off the court. So, this season should be great,” Royal said.

While the team spends much time together off the court, Royal said they also prioritize sticking to their typical everyday routine.

The daily schedule for a student-athlete strays away from the average college student. Road games, studying film and recovery are a few of the tasks athletes must do to stay on top of their game.

However, Royal said his schedule is mostly centered around getting his beauty sleep.

“Sleep,” Royal said. “Practice. Play some video games a little bit. And then sleep some more.”

Although Royal prioritizes resting, he said he is still a student-athlete. His schoolwork is important and doesn’t go unnoticed, even if it is online, he said.

“I do a little schoolwork in that routine, and I go to class, but typically that’s about it,” Royal said. “I have right now, so I definitely got lucky.”

As a freshman, Royal said most of his time is consumed with basketball and classes. He is also adjusting to living on his own for the first time, which can come with its perks and drawbacks.

However, Royal said he continues to stay motivated through two major foundations.

“Just seeing how much work my mom and my family put in for me to be here,” Royal said. “God gave me a gift, so I’m going to play my hardest and put my best effort on the floor.”

Royal said this effort has been instilled in him since he was a young child.

Many athletes growing up look up to star athletes such as Michael Jordan or Lebron James and mimic their talent, however, Royal said his inspiration is simply the anchor in his home.

“My mom, and just seeing how hard she worked,” Royal said. “It just motivates me more.”

Just two games into the season, Royal has come off the bench, registering 13 total minutes. The freshman has attempted only one field goal but has put up five blocks, which is second-best on the team.

Royal said he believes his ability to play multiple positions along with the coaches, will help him to define his designated role on the team.

“Just a versatile guy coming in, doing what I gotta do just to help us win, for sure,” Royal said.