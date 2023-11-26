Ohio State men’s basketball clinched the Emerald Coast Classic Championship, handing Santa Clara its first loss of the season, 86-56, with the help of a monster first half from fifth-year forward Jamison Battle Saturday at Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida.

Battle scored a season-high 21 points on the night, including a 16-point first half.

The Buckeyes (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) carried their hot shooting early into the affair, shooting four of six from downtown in the first five minutes of play.

Ohio State’s defensive pressure gave the Broncos (6-1, 0-0 WCC) headaches all night long as high-intensity play from the Buckeyes forced 15 Santa Clara turnovers.

Sophomore guard Roddy Gayle Jr. and Battle gave the Buckeyes two triples each, giving them an 8-point lead with just over 12 minutes remaining in the first half.

The Buckeyes made their presence felt on the defensive end early, holding Santa Clara to a four-minute drought in the middle of the period, allowing them to build their lead to 13.

A corner three from Santa Clara junior guard Tyeree Bryan stopped what was a 7-0 Ohio State run. Bryan led the Broncos in scoring in the opening half with 7 points off the bench.

Sophomore guard Bruce Thornton wasn’t able to get much done offensively early, although three steals in the first half allowed him to make an impact despite struggles shooting from the floor.

With just under a minute left, Thornton threw a well-placed lob pass to sophomore guard Evan Mahaffey on a set play, holding onto an 8-point lead heading into half.

Mahaffey followed the score with a defensive stand, where a near strip helped the Buckeyes hold Santa Clara scoreless on a wild final possession.

Battle never cooled off in the opening period for the Buckeyes, scoring 16 of Ohio State’s 34 first-half points on 50 percent shooting from the field. The hot shooting continued for Ohio State coming out of the locker room, as back-to-back 3-pointers from Battle and Gayle gave the Buckeyes a 14-point lead.

Sophomore center Felix Okpara throttled the Broncos in his first five minutes of second-half play, scoring 6 points, four rebounds and a tallying a block. Okpara finished the contest with seven rebounds and an Ohio State game-high three blocks.

Ohio State stretched its lead in the second, outscoring the Broncos 21-7 in the first eight minutes as a Thornton 3-pointer gave the Buckeyes a 22-point lead.

Broncos junior guard Adama-Alpha Bal led the way for Santa Clara, scoring 13 points, two rebounds and two assists.

The Buckeye defense continued to impose its will down the stretch of the contest with a 22-11 run that spanned nearly nine minutes, pushing the game out of reach for Santa Clara.

Freshman guard Taison Chatman saw his first minutes of the season for the Buckeyes, notching two assists in four minutes of play.

Ohio State will look to win its fifth straight when it takes on Central Michigan at 7 p.m., Wednesday, at Value City Arena in the first of a three-game home stand. Big Ten Network will broadcast.