After a successful Thanksgiving break with its sweep over Princeton, the Ohio State men’s ice hockey team travels to Madison, Wisconsin, to face the No. 6 Badgers (10-4-0).

The Buckeyes are winless in the conference and have struggled on the road, losing by large margins to both Michigan and Notre Dame.

Head coach Steve Rohliks said this year’s team needs to be all in to reach its goals.

“I’ve always talked about how everybody’s got to contribute for us to be successful,” Rohlik said. “I mean, we’re never going to be a one-line team or a one-man team, and we’re going to win with 26 guys, and it’s no different this year than last year or the years before, and that’s what everybody’s got to step up and do.”

Rohlik played left wing for Wisconsin from 1986 to 1990 and was a team captain on the Badgers’ national championship team.

“It’s always going to be part of my life. But, you know, being here 14 years, this is what it’s all about,” Rohlik said.

Senior captain Patrick Guzzo said most of the Buckeyes’ early struggles have come from a defensive standpoint. He said they have been working in practice to attack the issues head-on.

“I think a lot of our problems stemmed from not knowing where to go in the D zone, and honestly, more communication can help with that,” Guzzo said.

The Badgers are coming off a series split with the University of Alaska Anchorage, where on Saturday night, goaltender William Gramme made his NCAA debut, posting a 25-save shutout.

After a rough season last year, Wisconsin’s new head coach, Mike Hastings, has the team off to a hot start, being ranked No. 1 before losing two in East Lansing, Michigan, to Michigan State. Buckeye sophomore forward Davis Burnside, who got on the score sheet against Princeton, believes he and his teammates can turn the Big Ten play struggles around this weekend.

“They struggled a little bit last year but with a new coach and a lot of new transfers, they obviously have shown they can produce and put some games together. So we just got to go in and focus on ourselves and do what we can, ” Burnside said. “It’s going to be a pretty good environment from what I’ve been told. So it should be a fun weekend and be able to compete against a high-end team.”

The Buckeyes are 26-24-5 against the Badgers and plan to add to that win total when the puck drops at 8 p.m. EST Friday.