The Ohio State men’s soccer 2023-24 regular season has come to an end.

While the moment for some marks the finale of a decorated collegiate career, it also celebrates the players whose performance exceeded the norm.

The Big Ten announced its 2023 Men’s Soccer All-Big Ten Teams and individual honors Nov. 3 and five Buckeyes received recognition, according to a press release.

The Ohio State players are listed below:

Laurence Wootton

The senior midfielder from Stoke-on-Trent, England, was named Big Ten Midfielder of the Year for the second consecutive time. He was also named to the All-Big Ten first team for the fourth straight year.

In his final year, Wootton became the first Ohio State player to achieve both awards. This season, Wootton played and started in all 16 games which led to four goals.

In his lengthy career with the Buckeyes, Wootton started 59 of 60 games and has scored 16 total goals along with seven assists.

Seven of his goals were match-winners.

Michael Adedokun

The junior midfielder transfer from Dayton earned All-Big Ten second team. Adedokun started 11 of 14 games, scoring three goals to go along with two assists.

Siggi Magnusson

The graduate defender from Iceland completed his first season with the Buckeyes.

Magnusson was named to the All-Big Ten second team. Magnusson started in 15 games this season, where he helped lead the team’s defense to five shutout wins.

Luciano Pechota

The sophomore midfielder finished his second season with the Buckeyes.

Pechota secured two awards, including the All-Big Ten second team and the All-Big Ten sportsmanship team.

He had four goals, tying with Wootton for the most in the season. He was the only player besides Wootton to play and start every game this season.

Andre Roberts

In his first year, the midfielder from Dublin, Ohio was able to snag the Big Ten All-Freshman team. Roberts played in all 16 games and started 10, scoring two goals and recording three assists.