Local band Noise Ctrl will play alongside fellow Columbus band, A Tiger Made of Lightning, Saturday at Rambling House.

Formed in 2021, the hard-rock-disco-pop group comprises singer Kenny Thompson, guitarist Brad Friedman and drummer Cameron Howard. Before Noise Ctrl was fully assembled, Thompson said he wrote and recorded an EP — titled “End Of An Era” — under the band’s name with a former friend at Black Moon Recordings.

Thompson said he met Howard, a then-intern at Black Moon, while working in the studio. Howard introduced Thompson to his brother, Friedman, and Noise Ctrl was born.

In contrast to “End Of An Era,” the new Noise Ctrl decided to move away from a heavy metal sound while still incorporating some hardcore elements into its discography, Thompson said.

“I think we all come from a somewhat heavier music background,” Thompson said. “We didn’t want to do heavy metal, and I’m a huge fan of indie pop and a lot of indie alternative. I feel like a lot of people are looking for music to enjoy themselves.”

When discussing the band’s upcoming show at Rambling House, Thompson said Noise Ctrl prides itself on delivering memorable live performances.

“I think the biggest part of our live shows is that it is a safe space,” Howard said. “People have said that they’ve never felt as comfortable as they did when we played in The Basement in July. That really excited me because, for me, playing live is like the main place I feel safe.”

Since Noise Ctrl’s fan base primarily falls into a collegiate demographic, Howard said the trio is always looking to expand its outreach to Ohio State students specifically.

“[College campuses are] typically where you find the most progressive and open-minded people,” Howard said. “That’s a really cool environment for us to collaborate with, and get a feel for and have people interested in the fact that we have the same mentalities.”

Friedman agreed.

“That’s where a lot of people’s first touch with independence [is], and they want to identify with something,” Friedman said. “I can’t tell you how much I really looked for a group of people, whether it was a band or a group of friends, that I really felt like I could resonate with around 18 and 22 years old.”

Friedman, whose favorite genre is pop punk, said each member’s distinct musical influences blend together to create Noise Ctrl’s sound.

“Kenny is really into [indie pop], so I think it’s really cool the way that all kinds of influences are playing, while Kenny does all of the songwriting,” Friedman said. “When it comes to recording, people provide their opinions and ideas, and I think that culminates in what Noise Ctrl is.”

Howard said he finds inspiration in the pop-punk band Neck Deep, which he listened to with Friedman throughout his youth.

“I grew up with a lot of [pop punk], and I love the heavier stuff,” Howard said. “I’m a sucker for beautiful music, that’s why I love indie-pop stuff because I like that something can be fast and really emotional.”

Thompson said Noise Ctrl is looking forward to performing its unreleased single “Be Afraid,” which will be shared to streaming platforms in February 2024. Beyond that, Friedman said Noise Ctrl wants to play as many live shows as possible.

“We feel really great about the show we’re putting together,” Friedman said. “The way we’re connecting with people and making people feel good, I think the next step now is what we’re looking forward to in 2024 and beyond by getting out there and showing that to people.”

Noise Ctrl’s concert begins at 9 p.m., and admission costs $15 at the door. More information about Noise Ctrl can be found on its website.