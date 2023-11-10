At least two people vandalized Ohio State’s Hillel building — a center for Jewish students off of East 16th Avenue — Thursday, according to a statement by Hillel’s CEO Naomi Lamb.

In the post, Lamb said students took photos, vandalized Israeli flags in the lobby and shouted “anti-Israel statements and threats.” Columbus police are currently investigating the situation and were given security camera footage of those who entered the building.

“The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority — first, foremost, and always,” the post said. “We appreciate law enforcement’s quick response and stand ready to assist in the investigation in any way.”

In addition to asking for information about the vandalism, the center is asking acting university President Peter Mohler and university administration to make a statement.

“We ask Acting OSU President Dr. Mohler and the OSU Administration to clearly and unequivocally condemn this attack on the center of Jewish life at OSU,” the statement said.

This follows a month since Israel declared war after Hamas, the militant group that governs Gaza, attacked Israel on Oct. 7, raising concerns about rising rates of antisemitism in the United States.

Mohler released a statement to the university community Tuesday addressing these concerns and an incident in which a student said they were spat on while standing next to a sorority selling “I stand with Israel” bracelets on the Oval.

The incident occurred on Oct. 18 and has since been designated as a hate crime by university police. According to the report made by the student, the victim is not interested in starting an investigation but wanted to bring it to the university’s attention.

“This type of behavior is absolutely unacceptable,” Mohler said in the statement. “To be clear, we will not tolerate any such behaviors on our campuses.”