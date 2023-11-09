Ohio State students came to the Ohio Union Nov. 7 to exercise their right to vote. With important topics such as Issues 1 and 2, as well as other county and local measures, many students expressed the importance of casting their ballot.

A variety of groups and organizations were ready to assist in the voting process, answer questions and reward those that cast their ballot. Some students found it was easier to cast their vote on the issue-heavy ballot with many feeling like the choices were more digestible than candidate elections, and in the end, both Issues 1 and 2 passed.

“When it’s candidate-based, you don’t really necessarily know what you’re voting for versus when it’s an issue, it’s more whether you agree with that issue or not,” said Halle Muney, a second-year in human development and family science. “It’s a lot easier to vote for that in my opinion.”