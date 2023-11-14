Ohio State will head into the Big House in Ann Arbor, Michigan, for its 119th all-time meeting Nov. 25. However, this year is a different feel for college football fans around the country.

Not only is Michigan undefeated, but it’s relatively fresh off a top-10 win on the road at No. 10 Penn State, where the Wolverines bested the Nittany Lions 24-15. While Michigan came away victorious, there were several different key factors in that game that should give Ohio State promise heading into The Game.

First and most important, the Wolverines totaled only 60 pass yards, the lowest of the season by far for junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who had just eight attempts through the air.

The Buckeyes need to slow down Michigan’s dominant rushing attack, led by senior running back Blake Corum and junior running back Donovan Edwards, in order to give themselves the best chance at escaping Ann Arbor with a victory.

The Wolverines had 227 total yards on the ground against a stout Nittany Lion defense. Michigan was led by Corum, who finished the contest with 26 carriers for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Edwards and McCarthy added 86 more yards behind him on the ground.

If the Buckeye defense can contain its explosive run game and force McCarthy to use his arm, there’s no doubt Ohio State will be put in the best position possible to win.

Ohio State’s defense needs to be at its very best, specifically up front, the Buckeyes need to make it a priority to put pressure on McCarthy all game. Off the edge, Ohio State will lean upon junior defensive ends J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer, who have 60 combined tackles and 5.5 sacks for 44 yards.

On the offensive side of the ball for Ohio State, facing off against the nation’s top defense in Michigan, it’s imperative for the Buckeye offensive line to keep junior quarterback Kyle McCord clean in the pocket.

While under pressure, McCord has shown, on multiple occasions this season, that he tries too hard to make the big play, often resulting in turnovers. Between Wisconsin and Rutgers, McCord threw three interceptions and suffered a fumble when the pressure got hot.

If the Ohio State front is able to neutralize the Wolverine pass rush and give McCord a smooth go in the pocket, they will be able to expose Michigan’s defense and utilize the Buckeyes’ offensive threats.

Ohio State will need to get junior running back TreVeyon Henderson going early. As he has continued to get healthier, Henderson has proved to be among the top running backs in the country with back-to-back 200-plus yard games in weeks eight and nine.

As the rushing attack continues to improve from each week, it will open up the downfield passing attack. Ohio State has the most formidable duo of wide receivers in all of college football in junior wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka.

With the alleged sign-stealing investigation ongoing, and no Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines for Michigan, Ohio State has a legit chance to go into Ann Arbor and snap its two-game losing streak against the Wolverines.

With all the pressure mounting on Michigan to prove to the nation that it doesn’t cheat to win games, Ohio State will come away with a massive win in the Big House to advance it into the Big Ten Championship and further its case to not only be the best team in college football but also win its first College Football Championship since 2014.