An Ohio State Board of Trustees Committee on Finance and Investments meeting went into recess for about 15 minutes after students protesting in support of Palestinian territories interrupted proceedings.

About 35 students from Ohio Youth for Climate Justice, the Palestinian Liberation Movement and several other student organizations occupied the room in the Longaberger Alumni House, chanting and carrying signs to encourage Ohio State to divest from companies funding Israel’s military efforts in Gaza since Palestinian militant group Hamas’s initial attack in the region on Oct. 7.

“Ohio State’s investment portfolio includes millions of dollars in Israel and fossil fuel companies. Students demand the board divest from death here and abroad,” Ohio Youth for Climate Justice said in a release.

The group initially publicized the protest as a sit-in, but minutes after protesters entered the room, chants began, interrupting Senior Vice President for University Advancement Mike Eicher’s discussion of fundraising.

Minutes later, the meeting went into recess.

The group continued chanting, “OSU you can’t hide, you’re committing genocide” and “not another nickel, not another dime, no more money for Israel’s crimes” before an Ohio State police officer told them to leave the building within five minutes or face arrest.

Students continued to chant until Dalal Shalash, a fourth-year in political science and history and founder of Ohio State’s Palestinian Liberation Movement, spoke before the group.

“They want to scare us out of here. I’m not telling you not to leave if you don’t want to get arrested, what I’m saying is my country is on fire and we are funding it,” Shalash said. “What I am saying is our tuition dollars are funding it. And what I’m saying is if you are yelling, the people united will never be defeated — you will hold your ground.”

Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7, the Associated Press has reported over 11,200 Palestinian and 1,400 Israeli deaths.

Shalash told members about bail funds should they choose to get arrested. A final warning from Ohio State police prompted protesters to leave, where they continued chanting outside of the building.

At the time of publication, no arrests were made. Ohio State released a statement after the board continued with their series of meetings.

“Since October 7, Ohio State has been focused on reaching out to and supporting all members of our university community in these deeply troubling times,” the university said in a statement. “We recognize the war is affecting a wide range of individuals and groups across the university and community, and we will continue to focus on actions that enhance the safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff.”