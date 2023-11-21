A southwestern Ohio brewery has a new location in Clintonville, a neighborhood just north of the University District.

Yellow Springs Brewery’s opening at 2855 Indianola Ave., Wednesday marked the second taproom in the company’s history, Jayson Hartings, the brewery’s chief operating officer, said. Hartings said Yellow Springs was approached by A&R Creative — owners of the space’s former occupant, a gastropub called The Crest — to explore the idea of operating in one of their spaces.

“Columbus seemed like the best option for our second location because this community has really embraced our products at wholesale accounts over the years,” Hartings said. “As we moved forward with the project, we felt very reassured about our decision to construct in Clintonville after a lot of great feedback from the area welcoming us into their neighborhood.”

Hartings said the construction and renovation process took roughly 2.5 months from start to finish.

“We only ran into a few small snags along the way,” Hartings said. “Our team did an amazing job moving things along and making sure everything was done to make our space as safe and comfortable as possible.”

Hartings said he hopes the brewery can create strong partnerships with different organizations and businesses in the Clintonville and Columbus areas.

“We want to create relationships with places that align with our company goals and values in the same way we’ve built our relationships in our small Yellow Springs community,” Hartings said. “We’ve never taken on a project of this scale before other than opening our original location, so these relationships are very important.”

Jacob Wooten, general manager at the new Clintonville location, said the brewery is excited to welcome guests even though winter is fast approaching.

“The holiday season is a great time to get together with friends and family,” Wooten said. “Our outdoor patio will be heated for the guests so they can have a wonderful winter experience.”

Wooten said the food and drink menu will be similar to the original location’s, featuring specialty beers such as Boat Show — the brewery’s own flagship Indian Pale Ale — and fried cheese curds from Young’s Jersey Dairy.

“Running a kitchen and offering handmade cocktails are new to us,” Wooten said. “We’re really excited to add new products to the Yellow Springs Brewery experience.”

Yellow Springs opens at 3 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, noon on Saturday and Sunday and is closed Mondays. More information about the brewery, including its food and beer menus, can be found on its website.