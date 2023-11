An Ohio State student was shot near campus, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

At around 3:51 p.m., a shooting was reported near the 1400 block of North High Street. The victim, an Ohio State student, was then transported to the Wexner Medical Center and is in stable condition. A second victim, possibly related to the incident, self-transported themselves for treatment.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is released.