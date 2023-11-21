Though theatrical productions enable the exploration of many relevant themes, self-acceptance and embracing individuality may be the most universally relatable.

Short North Stage — a professional regional theater company — will present its rendition of award-winning musical “Kinky Boots” starting Friday, according to its website.

Mitchell Kallner, a New York-based performer and cast member in the production, said the two-act show follows a young man named Charlie Prince in the aftermath of his father’s sudden death. Having inherited his struggling family shoe factory, Prince revives the business and his own happiness after striking up an unlikely friendship with a drag queen named Lola, Kallner said.

“It’s a really sentimental and sweet story about two men who are complete polar opposites but find that they actually have a lot in common,” Kallner, who plays one of Lola’s backup dancers — or “angels” — said.

Kallner said they were born and raised in Columbus, having performed with the Short North Stage during high school. They have been obsessed with “Kinky Boots” since they first saw it on Broadway at a younger age, Kallner said.

“I’ve been wanting to do the show for a while,” Kallner said. “And now I’m coming back just for the winter to perform with [the Short North Stage] again.”

Kallner said one of the musical’s biggest challenges is its energetic dance numbers, which often require all cast members to move both enthusiastically and precisely in high heels.

“Specifically for the angels, [there is] a lot of dancing, getting in full drag and wearing the heels,” Kallner said. “But I [have] performed in drag before, so I’m excited to get back into it.”

Lisa Glover, an actress who is portraying Lauren — a factory employee and Prince’s eventual love interest — said all the characters have relatable personalities, a factor that partially motivated her desire to participate in the production.

“I definitely wanted to play Lauren just because she’s so fun, spirited and positive,” Glover said. “I really was drawn to her as a character.”

Glover said the cast has been able to do right by the original Broadway production through its members’ remarkable talent, though the story itself is enough to make audiences fall in love.

“This show has everything you want in a musical and has the big dance numbers,” Glover said. “It’s got the feel-good story and it has a cast with amazing voices and incredible talent.”

The crew likewise succeeds in bringing creative costumes and set designs to life, Kallner said. The productive collaboration between cast and crew has enabled the show to run successfully, they said.

“It is a show for everyone,” Kallner said. “You’re gonna see amazing costumes, sets, dancers and performers, but you’re also going to have a really full and powerful experience. [It’s a] very sentimental show,” Kallner said.

Kallner said “Kinky Boots” deserves to be seen because it teaches hard-hitting lessons about self-expression, acceptance and embracing individuality while still being entertaining.

“It’s a big, flashy Broadway musical with a lot of substance underneath,” Kallner said. “There are a lot of really emotional moments.”

“Kinky Boots” will run from Friday to Dec. 31 on the Garden Theatre Mainstage of the Short North Stage. More information about the production and ticket purchasing can be found here.