The Short North Arts District is bringing locals back to the Roaring ’20s with its new speakeasy-style bar, Apt. B.

Located behind the kitchen walls of American gastropub Bodega at 1044 N. High St., Apt. B opened its doors Nov. 10. Brian Swanson, owner of Apt. B and Bodega, said the space used to be an old apartment but was reconstructed to create more room for restaurantgoers.

“Our ongoing desire for more space to accommodate our guests led to the inception of Apt. B,” Swanson said. “Initially conceived as a simple private party room to meet the growing demand for space, it has since transformed into a swanky cocktail lounge, providing a chic vibe for our guests.”

Swanson said the atmosphere of Apt. B is intimate and upbeat, made more interesting by the bar’s historical premise.

“We want our guests to feel like they are taken back in time,” Swanson said. “The vibe is unlike anything else in the neighborhood and something you’d expect to stumble upon in New York City or London.”

Despite the fact Apt. B is situated within a full-service restaurant, Swanson said running Apt. B has been an altogether different experience from managing Bodega.

“It is always nice to have the opportunity to try and make different foods,” Swanson said. “However, Apt. B has given me the canvas to create something very fun and more focused on cocktails and music.”

Swanson said a handful of issues arose throughout the two-year construction process, which prevented Apt. B from opening in April 2022 as initially planned.

“There is always something going on, including structural, supply chain and permit issues, when opening a new business,” Swanson said. “Due to these issues, we were delayed for about seven months.”

Garrett Tansel, who moved from Michigan to Ohio to become Apt. B’s head mixologist, said the menu primarily features specialty cocktails.

“I focus on simplistic flavors with intricate and elegant presentations,” Tansel said. “Coming from the Detroit metro area, I think that the style of our cocktails are definitely newer to the Columbus area.”

Tansel said he carefully crafted Apt. B’s cocktail menu based on the bar’s target demographic.

“Serving a younger community allowed me to have a little more fun and creativity,” Tansel said. “However, it really just comes down to trial by dragonfire and we see what works and what doesn’t.”

When it comes to staying up to date on mixology trends, Tansel said studying up is key.

“Following podcasts, reading books and supporting other local cocktail spots are ways to reach new heights in the industry,” Tansel said. “The world of mixology is ever-changing, always evolving and with every drink, there is always a small piece of ourselves.”

Apt. B is open from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., Wednesday through Saturday. More information, including any menu updates or new cocktail announcements, can be found on the bar’s Instagram.