Though Ohio State boasts over 1,400 on-campus student organizations, some Buckeyes may still struggle to find their best fit. But never fear — students have the opportunity to create their own clubs.

The process of creating an entire organization might feel daunting at first, but Molly Hoskin, a third-year in environment, economy, development and sustainability as well as president of Students for Sustainable Fashion, said she recommends pursuing that goal if the passion is there.

“It is a lot of work,” Hoskin said. “But you never know how many new friendships you will make and people you will inspire.”

The first step for students looking to form their own club is checking the student organization directory website, where every university-registered club is listed, Erin McAlhaney, coordinator for student organizations and involvement, said. She said completing this step ensures there is not an existing club operating with the same concept.

McAlhaney said if the club does not already exist, those interested should complete the New Organization Interest Form on the directory website, which is enabled to accept responses two weeks before the seasonal registration window opens and must be submitted two weeks before the window closes.

The window is open from Aug. 15 to Oct. 30 for the fall semester and Feb. 1 to April 15 for the spring semester, the website states.

The online form asks students to answer a few questions pertaining to the hypothetical group’s concept and purpose, as well as what will set the club apart from current on-campus organizations, McAlhaney said.

After completing the form, McAlhaney said the individual who submitted it will be prompted to schedule a “new organization welcome” — also known as NOW — meeting with a member of the Student Activities staff. Students can expect each meeting to run for about 20 minutes, as the session’s main goal is to talk through ideas and plans for the club, McAlhaney said.

If the organization is approved by the staff, McAlhaney said it moves forward into the registration process. New organizations have either 60 days after their approval or until the registration window closes — whichever option comes later — to fulfill a handful of requirements, she said.

Registration requirements include updating the club’s general information in the Student Organization Management System, as well as presenting a roster that comprises at least five members and three required officers.

A constitution that complies with university-specific guidelines is an additional required document for new clubs and organizations. Individuals will need to attend a few training sessions to establish annual goals for the organization, McAlhaney said.

McAlhaney said a club will sometimes be denied registration during this process, but this is most commonly due to missing the registration window.

Hoskin said she originally pursued her sustainable fashion-inspired club concept because everyone she asked about the idea expressed sincere interest in joining.

One of Hoskin’s friends from freshman year, Vir Kolpe — a third-year in finance with a minor in fashion and retail studies — said Hoskin’s organization aligned with his career aspirations, which motivated his ultimate appointment to an executive position.

“It started with me pondering the idea and mentioning it to others,” Hoskin said. “I brought it up to a good friend of mine and he ended up being a co-founder of the club.”

During their NOW meeting, Hoskin and Kolpe were told a similar club already existed, but it was inactive with no listed officers to contact. Hoskin said this led to the duo absorbing the organization in question, with members of the Student Activities staff providing the necessary tools for the club’s re-registration.

Hoskin said she reached out to her peers to fulfill the organization’s leadership positions. Namely, she sought out Kristin Paulus, a professor in fashion, to be Students for Sustainable Fashion’s faculty adviser.

Having seen the club grow immensely this academic year, Hoskin said the organization is special because it brings together students from various groups and backgrounds.

“It was cool to see this organization not be catered to one specific group,” Hoskin said. “It sparked multiple people’s interests.”

Although the process of creating an organization might seem intimidating, Hoskin said being able to successfully create your own niche can help make such a vast campus feel a bit smaller.

McAlhaney agreed.

“Organizations are a great way for students to develop on campus and be involved in things they are passionate about,” McAlhaney said.