Kyle Macatangay watched from afar as his cousin, Brandon Alcarez, took part in his last march as a member of the Ohio State marching band.

The rally is known as the “skull session.” The energy was electric near St. John Arena.

Macatangay, who was 12 years old at the time, dreamed of walking down that same path one day. Nine years later, Macatangay followed in his cousin’s footsteps.

“That really pushed me to pursue music throughout my elementary, middle school and high school career,” Macatangay said. “So I can have the possibility to join this band one day.”

The Ohio State and Michigan marching bands are considered one of the country’s best collegiate performances. Nonetheless, the bands share a bond that goes beyond their rivalry, creating unforgettable memories.

Kyle Macatangay, E Flat Cornet

Macatangay said he started playing instruments in the sixth grade and was inspired by his cousin, who was a part of the Ohio State marching band in 2013. He attended his first skull session at 12 and knew from that moment that he wanted to be a part of the Ohio State marching band.

He said his cousin played a significant role in his success by constantly encouraging him to practice, maintain good academics and stay on top of music and band auditions.

After nine years of constant practice, Macatangay is now in his fifth and final year as a member of the marching band.In those five years, he said his most memorable experience was during his first-ever home game against Florida Atlantic University.

“Nothing compares to seeing the crowd of 100,00 on your first home Ohio State game,” Macatangy said.

Since his first-ever Michigan game in 2019, Macatangay has been wearing the same white dress shirt.

He plans to wear it again for the upcoming Michigan game, hoping it will bring luck, just like it did when the Buckeyes won in 2019.

“It’s starting to age a little bit because it’s five years old,” Macatangay said. “It’s been worn, it’s been loved, it’s marched a lot of pregames and halftime shows.”

Macatangay said it’s the small things that are sentimental, such as wearing his Apple watch and carrying a Buckeye while marching.

His bandmate Makenna Hack also wears the same shirt underneath her uniform and carries a Buckeye in her pocket.

Her “lucky dress socks” are also a plus one.

Makenna Hack, Mellophone

Hack, a fifth-year statistics major, said she started playing instruments in the fifth grade. However, her path was seemingly untraditional compared to many of her bandmates.

Hack, born in Cincinnati, Ohio, said her middle school, Indian Hills, required her to play at least one instrument. Her two final choices were flute and trumpet.

After nearly a year of unsuccessful trumpet playing, Hack decided to switch to the mellophone — the marching band’s version of the French horn.

Although not extremely eager, Hack continued playing throughout middle school and began to grow a passion for it after joining the marching band in eighth grade.

A gift stumbled onto “by accident” became one of her greatest luxuries, she said.

“It turned out to be the best decision ever,” Hack said.

During her fifth and final year in the marching band, Hack has created many fond memories of The Game.

One of Hack’s favorite traditions is the “Meet the Team” event that takes place on the Sunday before the Michigan football game.

During the event, the band meets the players and performs Script Ohio. They then teach the players how to perform the famous musical drill.

Although most players just dance along, Hack’s favorite moment was in 2022 when one player decided to conduct an actual song.

It was former quarterback and Texans rookie standout C.J. Stroud.

“For me, it was C.J. Stroud,” Hack said. “Last year he got on the ladder and started conducting, I think it was like ‘Fight the Team’ or something but he was dancing like crazy, doing the C.J. Dance.”

Christian Nunez, Alto Saxophone

Nunez, a senior in mechanical engineering, said he grew up in the small town of Grosse Ile, just 50 minutes south of Detroit.

Nunez said because of this “small community” he wanted to branch out and go to a “bigger university.”

The University of Michigan seemed to be the perfect fit. It didn’t hurt that his family raised him to be a Michigan Wolverine, he said.

Nunez began playing the alto saxophone in fifth grade after his mother emailed the school requesting that he switch from the trumpet. Since then, it’s been his go-to instrument for over ten years.

Nunez said his favorite rivalry matchup was the 2021 game at the Big House. While marching to the stadium, the skies were relatively clear. But, fifteen minutes after entering the tunnel, Nunez heard something remarkable.

“Somebody said it’s snowing outside,” Nunez said.

Nunez turned around and the stadium was suddenly filled with snow, signaling their cue to march.

“When I come out the tunnel, it was the loudest I ever heard it,” Nunez said. “The snow just added the environment, and especially like Michigan, we were just ready to explode because we were ranked decently high at that point.”

Blake Brdak, Drum Major

Brdak, a senior in computer science, said music has always been a part of his life.

Although he has played the trumpet for most of his life, he now holds a different role as the 58th drum major for the Michigan marching band.

The position entails on-field responsibilities such as performing during pregame and halftime shows, as well as serving as a student leader in the band program.

When asked whether the matching band would have a new skit, Brdak had this to say.

“We’re putting together a pretty special halftime performance,” Brdak said.