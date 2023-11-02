Even in the darkest of hours, moments of beauty and joy can still burn brightly.

The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio, a local theater company known for its educational programs and company-wide emphasis on empathy, will open its production of “Good Grief” Thursday. A tender coming-of-age story, “Good Grief” will run until Nov. 19 at the Riffe Center Theatre Complex, according to the company’s website.

The play revolves around the core theme ideas of grief, love and hope, co-director Shanelle Marie said. She said its plot follows a young woman named Nkechi, who is thrust into a transformative grieving process after her best friend dies suddenly.

“It’s a very deep topic about grief,” Marie said. “There’s unexpected joy and lighthearted moments along the way.”

Marie said the play touches on a universal message, seeing as grief is a fundamental human emotion that everyone will experience in some shape or form throughout life. This rings especially true since society is still coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic’s shadow, she said.

“Good Grief” also attempts to answer questions surrounding the potent and paralyzing effects grief can have on the deceased’s loved ones, Marie said.

“How do we remember the people who are important to us?” Marie said. “What legacy do we leave behind for the generations that are coming after them, and how do we continue to move on when something big and major, like loss, has happened? How do we continue to live, and live with purpose?”

Alan Tyson, the show’s other co-director, said playwright Ngozi Anyanwu has written a thought-provoking script capable of arousing sympathy from various audiences.

“[Anyanwu] pulls everything together, and it’s just such a beautiful way of retelling the memories and the legacy of a person that she loved so dearly,” Tyson said. “It just touched my heart because, like, how do I leave my legacy on this world? How do I want to be remembered when I leave this earth?”

Tyson said auditions were held in April, and the casting process was arduous because they wanted to ensure the right characters were portrayed by the right people. Ultimately, he said the directors chose actors who could emotionally connect with the piece and exhibit strong teamwork skills.

“I think we’ve done a good job because they’re definitely a family and do a lot of stuff together right now,” Tyson said.

According to an Oct. 18 press release, Latifat Sulaimon, a third-year in communication and dance at Ohio State, is portraying Nkechi in the production.

“This will be Latifat’s second production with The Contemporary, and she is ecstatic to share Nkechi’s journey with the world,” the press release states.

Marie said ensuring the show will be artistically successful has been a top priority throughout rehearsals. Tyson agreed and said he has gained many precious memories from collaborating with the cast and crew.

“I think it’s been a beautiful journey, a beautiful friendship and a beautiful awakening for me,” Tyson said.

Two talkbacks will be presented Nov. 10 and 17 immediately after the respective shows’ conclusions. Marie said the directors and select cast members will give audiences an opportunity to ask questions and share their insights on the story.

“That is a really special time, and we don’t always have spaces like that,” Marie said.

At the time of publication, tickets cost $45.71 for general admission and can be purchased via CBUSArts’ website. Additionally, The Contemporary offers $20 student rush tickets — one per student with a valid ID — sold at its box office, up to two hours before curtain and subject to availability.

“Just come ready to be open, to laugh, to remember and to feel,” Tyson said.