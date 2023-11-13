A proud institution that dates back to 1881, The Lantern is about to embark upon a new chapter in its existence. Within a year’s time Ohio State’s student newspaper will move from its old, second-floor newsroom to a bigger, more prominent space in the Journalism building.

And, we could really use your help!

By next fall, we will move into a space roughly double the size of the current newsroom, one that will include a new podcasting studio and two video production studios.

Though past fundraising campaigns have focused on the financial challenges facing all student newspapers, this year your donation will help fill this new space with computers, cameras, equipment and furnishing needed to ensure the laboratory that is The Lantern newsroom continues as a collaborative, investigative and creative space for student reporters.

Though the technologies and techniques available to our students evolve with the times, especially in this multimedia and digital-minded age, The Lantern’s rich tradition of tirelessly serving as the student voice for Ohio State students, faculty, staff and alumni remains unchanged.

That’s why we are proud to once again join forces with The Michigan Daily, the student newspaper for that school up north, in our own rivalry to raise funds for our news operations. With The Daily newsroom, we work to report on The Game in a manner that’s unprecedented in our university’s 153-year history.

In the spirit of that rivalry, we also don’t want to lose to our journalistic colleagues in this fundraising challenge. Help us beat Michigan and ensure that our tradition of student journalism, one that consistently puts The Lantern among the best student news organizations in the country, continues for years and decades to come.

Donate here. Thanks for your support!