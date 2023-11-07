Basketball is often referred to as “a game of runs.”

This proved to be true in the season opener for the Ohio State women’s basketball team to start the 2023-24 season.

After being down by 19 points, the Buckeyes (0-1, 0-0 Big Ten) fought back against USC (1-0, 0-0 PAC-12), cutting the lead to two in the waning minutes of the third quarter.

However, their efforts fell short 83-74 at (0-1, 0-0 Big Ten) after failing to convert timely possessions at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Monday.

After an 18-15 lead at the end of the first quarter, the No. 7 Buckeyes struggled to find a scoring rhythm in the second as they were outscored 31-10 by the No. 21 Trojans.

In the second half, the Buckeyes turned to their signature half-court defense to shift the momentum.

The Buckeyes outscored USC 30-10 to take a 2-point lead in the third quarter.

This was their best shooting quarter, as they shot 52 percent from the field.

The Buckeyes’ energy on defense also played a heavy factor, as they didn’t allow a field goal in the final seven minutes and forced ten turnovers.

Despite the efforts to get back into the game, their comeback came up short as USC outscored Ohio State 27-16 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

The Buckeyes had a rough shooting performance, as they were held to 40 percent shooting from the field and 24 percent from three.

The Trojan zone defense in the second half also gave Ohio State some struggles.

On the other hand, defensively, the Buckeyes could not enforce their signature press early on because of their missed shots. When they did, the Trojans were able to break through multiple times, getting open layups on the other end of the floor.

Graduate guard Jacy Sheldon led the Buckeyes with 28 points, shooting 10-for-19 from the field. Junior forward Taylor Thierry also added 16 points of her own and led the team with eight rebounds.

The story for USC was freshman guard JuJu Watkins, who made her much-anticipated debut as the No. 1 women’s basketball recruit in the class of 2023, according to ESPN.

Watkins did not disappoint as she led all scorers with 32 points, shooting 11-of-18 from the field. Junior forward Rayah Marshall had a double-double for the Trojans with 18 points and 17 rebounds, while graduate guard McKenzie Forbes added 11 points.

The Buckeyes will look to get their first win Sunday at Value City Arena when they host Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis at 1 p.m.