Ohio State breezed by East Carolina 79-55 in its first game of the Pink Flamingo Championship in the Bahamas Monday afternoon.

Graduate guard Jacy Sheldon added another high-scoring performance to her Buckeye career, scoring a team-high 20 points, including four 3-pointers.

The Buckeyes (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) kept the Pirates (2-2, 0-0 AAC) at bay with 12 turnovers in the first 20 minutes but were able to build upon that lead in the second half with their streaky shooting and stout defense.

“We had really bad turnovers,” head coach Kevin McGuff said. “Not only were we turning the ball over, we were giving them pick sixes where they’re getting the steal and going and making layups.”

Despite the turnovers, the Buckeyes started the game on a 10-0 run, forcing turnovers of their own and converting on the other end of the floor.

Sheldon scored back-to-back layups with 7:29 left in the first quarter, leading to an early Pirates timeout.

Junior forward Taylor Thierry ended the first half with 7 points, going a perfect 4-for-4 from the field.

In the second quarter, the Buckeyes allowed 21 points, which was the most they’ve allowed just four games into the season, with 18 of those points coming off layups.

Ohio State led 38-32 at halftime and shot an efficient 58 percent from the field.

“We knew coming into the game that it was going to be a dog fight and that they were really aggressive,” Thierry said.

Knowing this, the Buckeyes did not flinch in the second half as they continued scoring without allowing any more easy baskets near the hoop.

Redshirt senior guard Rikki Harris made three 3-pointers in the second half to extend the lead for Ohio State.

East Carolina senior guard Synia Johnson led the Pirates with 14 points and seven rebounds. Sophomore forward Amiya Joyner nearly posted a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Buckeyes continued building upon their lead until the final buzzer, finishing over 50 percent in both field goal and 3-point attempts.

Graduate forward Rebeka Mikulasikova said having multiple scorers makes it difficult for opponents to focus on defending one primary person.

“Everyone is really good, aggressive and works hard so everyone can score and that’s what makes us good,” Mikulasikova said.

The Buckeyes will look to continue their three-game winning streak Wednesday in the Bahamas when they take on Oklahoma State in their second game of the Pink Flamingo Championship.

The game will be televised on FloHoops for a 6:30 p.m start.