With seven minutes remaining before halftime, graduate guard Jacy Sheldon scored her 1,500th career point on a 3-pointer as the Buckeyes put on a great all-around performance in an 88-66 win against Boston College at Value City Arena Thursday.

Sheldon made history becoming just the 17th player to reach the milestone for the Buckeyes. She said achieving the mark is not just a representation of herself but the entire team.

“It’s special,” Sheldon said. “I think more than anything, though, it shows how good this team is and how well we play together. But it’s exciting. It’s good for all of us.”

Alongside Sheldon’s historic night, four Buckeyes scored in double figures.

Sophomore forward Cotie McMahon and junior forward Taylor Thierry led the team in the scoring department, continuing where they left off against IUPUI.

McMahon scored 24 points on 8-of-10 shooting, while Thierry posted 18 points along with eight rebounds. Sheldon added 16 points, with redshirt sophomore Emma Shumate reaching double-digits off the bench. After a 21-point lead at the end of the first quarter, Ohio State (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) never looked back. Boston College (2-2, 0-0 ACC) was not able to match the Buckeyes’ high-scoring offense and struggled against Ohio State’s signature full-court press.

The Buckeyes came in attack mode early on as they scored 26 of their 32 first-quarter points in the paint, while the remaining six came from the free throw line.

Head coach Kevin McGuff credited the team’s ability to stick to the game plan as Ohio State used its size advantage and spacing to score in the paint.

“I thought we just had a really aggressive mindset, and we were really driving the ball aggressively and getting to the rim,” McGuff said. “It was good to see us take advantage of that.”

In the opening minutes of the fourth it was still all Buckeyes, as they led by 39 with nine minutes to go. It was their biggest lead of the game; however, the Eagles cut into this deficit late in the game.

Three players managed to score in double figures for the Eagles. Sophomore guard T’yana Todd led the way with 16 points, while sophomore forward Teya Sidberry and junior guard Andrea Daley had 14 points each.

The Buckeyes were able to force 20 turnovers on defense. Ohio State has forced 68 turnovers in three games this season, averaging 22.6 a game.

Yet, Ohio State gave the ball away itself, 17 times.

McGuff said he was disappointed with how the team finished the game, as it allowed 28 points in the fourth quarter and was outscored by 15.

“We had a lack of focus and intensity down the stretch, and as I told them, if we’re going to play three quarters, we’re not going to be the team that we came in to be,” McGuff said.

The Buckeyes will look to extend their winning streak to three Monday in the Bahamas, where they face East Carolina in the Pink Flamingo Championship at 1:30 p.m.

The game will be televised on FloHoops.